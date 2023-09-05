Electric Picnic site to be transformed to accommodate 750 refugees in tents

An aerial view of the Electric Picnic festival site at Stradbally in Co Laois during its preview day (Niall Carson/PA)

The Electric Picnic site in Stradbally, Co Laois will be used to accommodate 750 Ukrainian refugees in tents for six-weeks amid a significant shortfall in accommodation options.

Work began on Monday to transform the site as the festival drew to a close over the weekend with over 70,000 festival goers departing the site.

The Department of Integration has signed a six-week contract for use of the site from September 5.

The short-term emergency accommodation will comprise of a series of “bell tents” for three-person and six-person families.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth said the government is facing a "short term difficulty" housing refugees in the coming weeks.

“We're faced with real short term difficulty for the next few weeks, and the Government has been contracted to take over the tents that were at the Electric picnic weekend,” he told Morning Ireland.

“We've been using tents in Tullamore in a military facility up to now as a kind of as a last resort. And in the last four months, we've had 10,000 Ukrainians arrive in the country.

“They're accommodating more than the population of Galway city at this stage. So within one year, they have come up with temporary accommodation at that speed and I fully expect that they will be capable of housing those Ukrainians refugees at the end of the six weeks,” Mr Smyth said.

Last week, the Department of Integration said that an additional site for the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees will be in Stradbally due to the current shortage of available accommodations.

Those living in tents will be provided with services such as hot meals, serviced showers and toilets, laundry facilities and recreation spaces for indoor ad outdoor activities.

The Department of Integration was contacted for comment.