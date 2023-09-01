Electric Picnic festival-goers urged to ‘act responsibly’ on the roads after tragic road deaths

One in four of those killed on Irish roads so far this year have been young people aged 16 to 25-years-old. Photo. Niall Carson/PA

Electric Picnic attendees have been urged to “act responsibly on the roads” in the wake of a number of serious road traffic accidents.

One in four of those killed on Irish roads so far this year have been young people aged 16 to 25-years-old.

Drivers heading to the festival have been warned of the the “dangers of the morning after” and to not get behind the wheel this weekend until they are in a safe condition to do so.

Electric Picnic is set to get underway today, with over 70,000 people expected to travel to Stradbally, Co. Laois across the weekend.

The advice to remain safe on the road comes as Judge Andrew Cody raised similar concerns when Electric Picnic organisers applied for their licence at a sitting of Portlaoise Court in April.

He recalled a crash that occurred in 2006, when three young people from Cork were killed just two miles outside Portlaoise.

They were making their way home on from a similar festival on the Monday afternoon. The coroner later concluded the collision was because of tiredness, the court was told.

Judge Cody was concerned that festival-goers might be asked to leave the site too soon without the opportunity to get adequate sleep and expressed concern that drivers may still be under the influence of alcohol when driving home.

It was decided that this year, on-site bars will close an hour earlier on Sunday night and the car parks will remain open three hours longer than usual – until 4pm – to accommodate drivers until they are fit to drive.

Drivers should be “especially cautious” on their way home from the festival, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and gardaí have warned.

“Slow down, don’t use a mobile phone while driving and remember, driving the morning after consuming drugs or alcohol will put you in danger,” said RSA Chief Executive Sam Waide.

"A very simple safety message for those attending Electric Picnic this weekend is: don’t drink and drive, don’t take drugs and drive.”

Gardaí will conduct checkpoints on the roads across the weekend and will be asking drivers to participate in breathalyser or roadside drug swab tests.

"We remind all drivers that the roadside swab can test for the presence of cannabis, cocaine, benzodiazepines, opiates, amphetamines and methamphetamines,” said Chief Superintendent Anthony Lonergan of the Laois Offaly Kildare Division.

"The penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is a maximum €5,000 fine and up to six months imprisonment with disqualification of up to four years for a first offence and six years for a second or subsequent offence.”