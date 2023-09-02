Electric Picnic: Fans enjoy Irish acts as well as family friendly events

Tracy Diver and Michelle Coleman from Navan enjoying Electric Picnic 2023 at Stradbally, Co Laois. Picture: Mark Condren

Electric Picnic attendees will be gearing up for another night of entertainment as Paolo Nutini, Mimi Webb and Fred Again are set to take to the stage later.

Crowds of approximately 70,000 people have gathered in Stradbally Co Laois to enjoy the festivities.

Fans were already treated to a number of performances by Irish artists today including Cork singer Cian Ducrot, Walking on Cars lead singer Pa Sheehy and Galway based singer-songwriter Brad Heidi.

Mullingar native Niall Horan and US star Billie Eilish took to the stage as headline acts on the opening night of the three-day festival.

Niamh O'Sullivan, Jessica Kealy and Eve Corey from Slane enjoying Electric Picnic 2023 at Stradbally, Co Laois. Picture: Mark Condren

Horan gave an emotional speech which captured the crowd last night, with the former One Direction star telling festival goers that he is from “an hour up the road” and last night performed in front of 70,000 people.

"I can do this 50,000 times and I still can never figure out how I ended up here. Just follow your dreams, I’m telling you,” he said.

Sunday will see performances from Cork native Lyra, Dubliner Gavin James, The Script and The Killers.

Friends Amy Tully and Eimear Sullivan celebrate after their fake wedding at Electric Picnic 2023 at Stradbally, Co Laois.Picture: Mark Condren

The full festival line-up includes major international acts and Irish stars as well as spoken word artists, podcasters and more.

There are over ten stages – including live podcast stages – on the festival site, with all schedules available on the Electric Picnic app along with a map of the site and regular updates.

According to current forecasts from Met Éireann, it will stay relatively dry for the rest of the weekend to the delight of concert goers.

Sunday looks to be another dry day with warm spells of hazy sunshine gradually developing and highest temperatures between 18C to 23C or 24C.

Sharon Fitzpatrick with her daughter Molly (6) and Sinead Melia enjoying Electric Picnic 2023 at Stradbally, Co Laois. Pic:Mark Condren 2..9.2023

Little Picnic is open to anyone attending Electric Picnic with children, on the back lawn of Stradbally Estate from 2pm to 7pm on Friday, and from 11am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

If you don’t have a Family Camping wristband, Little Picnic wristbands are available to pick up onsite.

Kaleidoscope has a number of family friendly events on offer including a kids disco, face painting and yoga.