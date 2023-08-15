Electric Picnic: Aisling Bea, Russell Kane and more announced as comedy headliners

Sketch trio Foil Arms and Hog will make their only Irish festival appearance of the year at Electric Picnic

The comedy line-up for this year’s Electric Picnic festival has been revealed, with a host of top comedians from home and abroad set to entertain festival goers on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

Kildare native and BAFTA award winner Aisling Bea is set to appear, as is Edinburgh Fringe award winner Russell Kane.

Sketch trio Foil Arms and Hog will make their only Irish festival appearance of the year in Stradbally, while Live At The Apollo regular Adam Rowe brings his brutally honest act to the Electric Picnic Comedy Arena.

Irish comedy veteran Karl Spain will preside over all the laughs throughout the weekend as MC.

Electric Picnic continues to deliver on a commitment to spotlighting emerging talent, with newcomers Amy Walsh, Aideen McQueen, Jack Wise, Peter Flanagan and more ready to grace the Comedy Arena stage.

Other fan favourites include Father Ted and Killinaskully star Joe Rooney and popular podcast host Gearóid Farrelly.

Performers including Shane Todd, Neil Delamere, Diona Doherty, Emma Doran and John Colleary fill out a line-up boasting over 30 well-known acts.

The festival has also announced the introduction of a new exclusive lounge area for 2023.

The Electric Picnic lounge will be placed in front of Stradbally Hall to ensure festival goers can take in the Main Stage proceedings.

It has been designed to mirror the backstage area enjoyed by performers at Electric Picnic.

A range of wine, champagne, beer and cocktails will be on offer at a premium bar, while a wide range of food options will also be available.

The lounge promises to be a spot for taking a break right at the centre of the festival where people can relax in comfortable hammocks, bean bags and sofas, charge their phones and leave their coats in the complimentary cloakroom.

Ticketholders can upgrade to access the lounge with a day pass for €85 on Friday, or €95 on Saturday or Sunday.

Access to the new lounge for all three days of the festival is available for €200.