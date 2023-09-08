Electric Picnic 2024 sold out despite line-up not being revealed until next year

The Script perform to thousands of fans at Electric Picnic

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2024 are already sold out, with revellers snapping up tickets this morning before the line-up has even been revealed.

Loyalty tickets and general admission tickets went on sale this morning on Ticketmaster at 9am and sold out in under an hour.

All General Admission, Family Camping and Campervan and Loyalty tickets are now sold out.

The line-up for the festival will not be revealed until next year, though some 70,000 people already have their tickets.

Electric Picnic will take place earlier in the year than usual in 2024, swapping the normal September dates for Friday 16 to Sunday 18 August.

Many of those who attended Electric Picnic 2023 only returned from the campsite on Monday afternoon after a weekend that saw performances by Billie Eilish, The Killers and The Script.

The most surprising set of the weekend turned out to be The Wolfe Tones, who drew a record-breaking crowd to the Electric Tent.

It was packed to capacity inside the tent, with thousands more gathering around the sides to hear their rebel songs – something that has prompted much debate in the days since.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday told RTÉ’s News at One that people may “read too much into the politics” of The Wolfe Tones’ success.

The Wolfe Tones perform to a record crowd at Electric Picnic