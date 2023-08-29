Electric Picnic 2023: Everything you need to know about stage times, what to bring and how to get there

Another sold-out Electric Picnic is set to get underway this weekend, with headliners like Billie Eilish, The Killers and The Script preparing to play in Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Irish act The Academic were today announced as the latest addition to the festival schedule and stage times have also been revealed to lucky ticket holders.

Here is everything you need to know before the iconic festival gets started.

How do I get to Electric Picnic?

If driving to the festival, attendees should follow event signage and directions from gardaí and “not sat nav,” organisers say.

There are different routes into the festival depending on mode of transport, the direction people are travelling from and the type of ticket they hold.

Buses will be travelling from across the country, with all available services listed by county here on the Electric Picnic website.

Festival goers planning to arrive by train can catch a shuttle bus from the Portlaoise, Portarlington and Athy Train Stations to the site.

When can I arrive at Electric Picnic?

Early ticket holders can enter from 4pm on Thursday, while all other ticket holders can enter from 9am on Friday.

What can I bring with me to Electric Picnic?

Festival organisers have provided a checklist for ticket holders:

Don’t bring more than you need as you’ll need to take it home again! Most things can be bought on site if necessary.

Entry Ticket & ID

Medication, if required. Please keep it in it’s original container.

Clothing for all weather and comfortable footwear

Camping equipment including a sleeping bag and ground mat

An empty reusable bottle of any size

Refuse sacks for rubbish, recycling and any wet/dirty clothing.

Certain items are not allowed on the grounds, including megaphones, bicycles, drones, fireworks, flares, flagpoles, gas canisters, generators, glass items over 100ml, sky lanterns and professional cameras.

All traders and bars are operating as cashless, so having a card or contactless payment set up is essential.

Festival goers are allowed to bring alcohol for personal consumption to the campsite, though there is a limit of 48 cans per person as excessive amounts of food, cigarettes and alcohol may be refused entry to the site.

Disposable vapes have been added to the list of prohibited items this year, though refillable vapes are allowed.

Festival Director Melvin Benn said the festival “have taken the decision to discourage people from bringing them as much as we can in order to respect the Electric Picnic values (and) in order to respect the environment.”

What will the weather be like for Electric Picnic?

According to current forecasts from Met Éireann, it will be a relatively dry weekend with some showers expected early on Friday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday look set to remain partly cloudy over Stradbally, with temperatures in the mid to high teens expected.

Who is performing on the Main Stage – and when?

Friday

6pm – Kingfishr

7.30pm – King Kong Company

9pm – Niall Horan

10.45pm – Billie Eilish

Saturday

2pm – Brad Heidi

3.15pm – Pa Sheehy

4.45pm – Cian Ducrot

6pm – Mimi Webb

7.30pm – Tom Odell

9.15pm – Paolo Nutini

11.30pm – Fred Again…

Sunday

1pm – Gloria LGBT+ Choir

2.45pm – Women in Harmony

4.15pm – LYRA

5.30pm – Rick Astley

7pm – Gavin James

8.45pm – The Script

10.30pm – The Killers

Who else is performing at Electric Picnic?

The full festival line-up includes major international acts and Irish stars as well as spoken word artists, podcasters and more.

There are over ten stages – including live podcast stages – on the festival site, with all schedules available on the Electric Picnic app along with a map of the site and regular updates.

A wide variety of acts will perform, including Miss You hit-maker Southstar who takes to the Terminus stage at 8pm on Friday, Loyle Carner who performs at Rankins Wood at 10.30pm on Saturday and even RTÉ star Miriam O’Callaghan who hosts “brunch” with CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan on Sunday afternoon.

Festival goers are encouraged to ‘favourite’ the acts they don’t want to miss on the festival app.

Is it too late to get an Electric Picnic ticket for 2023?

Unfortunately, tickets to Electric Picnic are sold out and any hopeful festival goers should beware of anyone offering a ticket on buy and sell sites, social media or resale sites.

"Buying from them can be a lot of trouble,” organisers say. “It’s possible you’ll pay over the odds for a ticket that may have never existed or might never materialise.”

Ticketmaster are the only official ticketing agent for the festival. If resale tickets do become available, it will be via the official Ticketmaster site.

What about next year?

If you missed out on securing a ticket to the sold-out festival this year, there is always 2024.

Tickets will go on sale in September.

Electric Picnic Loyalty Early Bird Tickets for next year are already on sale to registered EP Loyalty customers.

The next Electric Picnic will take place earlier than usual on August 16-18 rather than early September, a decision that festival director Melvin Benn today said is nothing to do with Coldplay arriving in Dublin.

"We want to see how it plays out – how the booking of the talent plays out, how the weather plays out,” he said.

"The response so far from the EP community has been very positive so in that sense of it I think it has been well received so we’ll see how it goes.”