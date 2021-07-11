England fan Graham White, originally from London, living in Mayo and Italian fan Serena Macari, Casino, watching the final of the Euro 2020 at the Living Room in Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron

England fan Lewis Bennett, originally from Dover, living in Clones, watching the final of the Euro 2020 at the Living Room in Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron

Italian fans watching the final of the Euro 2020 at the Living Room in Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron

The atmosphere across Ireland was “electric” as families and friends escaped the pandemic for 90 minutes of soccer glory to watch the Euro 2020 final.

England and Italy fans joined Dubliners to watch the final at bars across the capital, with everyone excited to be witnessing a historic sporting moment and a welcome distraction from Covid-19.

Benny Dolan, manager of Flannery’s pub on Camden Street, said: “The atmosphere is electric.

“The Irish have really embraced this moment. Even though the Republic of Ireland isn't in the Euros, a lot of people are supporting either England or Italy.

“The Euros was a great distraction from the pandemic and it got people in a summer mood. It brought optimism, regardless of the rain - It has absolutely cheered people up.”

Soccer fans aged between 20 and 80-years-old donned their jerseys and took their seats under coverings in the bar.

And much missed sporting rivalry and banter played out in the city and suburban streets, as people sheltered from the rain to enjoy the build-up to the match.

Ravi Seabooth, manager of well known sports bar, the Living Room on Cathal Brugha Street in Dublin, said: “We have Italy and England fans. A lot of Dubliners picked their own team to support.

“It’s nice to have that normality and hopefully this is the start of things to come. Everyone has really been looking forward to this game.”

The bar has a large screen in the beer garden, with a retractable roof to shelter the area from rain.

Former Big Brother contestant, broadcaster and businessman Ray Shah, normally watches big games in the pub but today he was at home with his family, including fiancée Dani Cullen and four-year-old daughter, Riyah.

Ray (43) supports England, despite his strong north Dublin accent. He had even considered a trip to England to watch the game but realised the impracticalities due to pandemic restrictions.

“I’m watching the match at home but pre-Covid, I would have been down the pub, wearing my England jersey,” Ray said.

Ray was born in Essex, where he lived until the age of 11 until moving to Dublin’s Artane.

“I was always the only one with the jersey while my friends all had their Ireland jerseys on.

“I’ve supported England since I was eight-years-old and for me a win would mean an end to all those years of hurt, the good and the bad.

“It would be redemption for the amount of stick I get for supporting England. It's great to see them do so well, it’s been a long time coming.”

Italy fan Serena Macari (28), whose family run Macari’s fish and chip shops in Dublin, will watch the match with her half-Italian partner, Paolo Soave (30), from Knocklyon, Dublin.

Serena’s family hail from the village of Casalattico, between Naples and Rome, and she was delighted a large number of Ireland fans were backing Italy.

“The match is very important, we’re big Italy supporters,” Serena, who grew up on Navan Road, Dublin, said.

“I think the team’s been doing great so far. They can definitely beat England.

“It’s a great atmosphere out - a lot of Irish are supporting Italy, which makes us really proud, as we are half and half.

“I think the Irish and Italians are similar and the Italians have a great community in Dublin.

“I’ll be celebrating the rest of the night, if Italy wins. And hopefully we can get to Italy soon to celebrate there.”

Graham White (27), who moved from London to Newport, Co Mayo, when he was nine-years-old, will be watching the match with work colleagues.

Graham enlisted a friend from Pakistan to support the Three Lions.

“I’m very excited but I’m nervous due to the sheer number of Irish and Italian people supporting Italy,” he said.

“But it’ll make it even sweeter when England wins. It’s a good atmosphere but there’s barely any England fans out.

“I’d love to be in England because the atmosphere would be unbelievable but it's a different experience in Ireland.

“It’s like you against the world, as an outsider - but this is history in the making.

“This has never happened in my life, it might never happen again, so it’s great to be out watching the game.”