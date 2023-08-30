Electoral Commission recommends 14 additional TDs in boundary shake-up

Supreme Court Judge Ms Justice Marie Baker speaks at the launch of the review into Dail constituencies in Ireland that has recommended the number of TDs increase from 160 to 174 due to constitutional rules related to an increase in population. Ms Baker said: “This is quite a dramatic increase in numbers and there are significant changes.” The commission could have recommended up to 181 TDs but said it had chosen 174 as it was “neither possible, nor appropriate, to attempt to predict where, and to what extent, the population will grow in the future”. It has recommended the number of constituencies increase from 39 to 43. There will be 13 three-seat constituencies (+4), 15 four-seat areas (-2), and 15 five-seat constituencies (+2). This would mean that, on average, 29,593 people would be represented by each of the 174 TDs.