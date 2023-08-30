Electoral boundary changes present ‘additional challenges’ for Dáil gender balance

Women for Election said in a statement that forthcoming research from the group shows that more four and five-seat constituencies in the Dáil leads to better representation for women

The Women for Election group has said the changes to electoral boundaries proposed by the Electoral Commission today will make achieving gender balance in the Dáil more challenging.

Clare McGing of Dún Laoghaire Insitute conducted a gender analysis of general elections from 1992 to 2020, finding that four-seat and five-seat constituencies better facilitate women representation in the Dáil.

CEO of Women for Election Brian Sheehan said: “The Electoral Commission’s proposed boundary changes for Dáil constituencies published today may make it more difficult to achieve a better gender balance within the Dáil.

“While results in four and five-seat constituencies for women’s representation are mixed, bigger constituencies allow larger parties to run more candidates and within that, a greater gender diversity.”

Mr Sheehan welcomed the number of five-seaters increasing from 13 to 15.

“Three-seat constituencies also have mixed results in terms of women being elected, but 3-seaters are not good for smaller parties generally and it's smaller parties that have much better gender representation among candidates and elected TDs,” he said.

“More 3-seaters means the potential pool of women TDs lessens if that inhibits the electoral chances for smaller parties.

“The increase in three-seater constituencies from nine to 13 constituencies is likely to mean additional challenges in significantly increasing the number of women in the Dáil. 30pc of constituencies recommended by the Electoral Commission are 3-seaters (currently 23pc).”

The statement from Women for Election said Ireland ranks 101st in the world for women’s representation in parliament and 23pc of TDs are women.

It said party selection processes and constituency sizes are factors in reducing the gender gap in the Dáil. The next general election will have a quota of 40pc women candidates.

Ahead of the number of TDs increasing again in five years’ time due to further population increases, Mr Sheehan called on Government to consider introducing six-seat constituencies.

“We would urge the Government to change the Electoral Reform Act 2022 to allow for six-seat constituencies, which will increase proportionality and the possibility of more women in Dáil Eireann,” he said.