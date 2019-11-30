Wexford by-elections 2019: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are neck-and-neck according to early tallies of votes

FINE Gael and Fianna Fáil are neck-and-neck according to early tallies of votes cast in Wexford, where one of four Dáil by-election counts is taking place this weekend.

Embattled Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy, who has had a controversial campaign, appears to have polled strongly and is likely to run the favourite for the Wexford seat, Fianna Fáil councillor Malcom Byrne, closely.

Fine Gael figures in the Wexford count centre believe Ms Murphy has to be ahead by at least 2,500 votes on the first count to stand a chance of taking the seat. However, Fianna Fáil figures are confident Mr Byrne will ultimately be victorious.

He is likely to benefit from significant transfers from Labour’s George Lawlor who will more than likely poll in third place with a strong performance in Wexford Town.

A clearer picture of the outcome from St Joseph’s Community Centre is not likely until Saturday afternoon.

