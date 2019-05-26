News Elections 2019

Sunday 26 May 2019

Watch: From royal rumbles to record breakers - the Floating Voter on five things we've learned

Independent.ie Newsdesk

From woman making a record-breaking impact to South Dublin County Council becoming a royal rumble, political editor Kevin Doyle takes us through five things we've learned from the various counts.

