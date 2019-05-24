VOTING has been extremely slow across Cork city and county in the Local Government and European Parliament elections.

Voting 'extremely slow' in parts of country so far

Turnout is still in low single digits despite polling booths having been open for over three hours.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins & his wife Sabina vote during the European Election, Divorce referendum & Council election at St Mary's Hospital in the Phoenix Park Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

A major issue emerging in Cork city is the length of time being taken to vote given that voters are being handed four different ballots papers, one of which is almost 60cm long with a total of 23 candidates.

That is for the European Parliament election for Ireland South - with the vast constituency covering 12 counties, boasting 23 candidates of which 12 are independents.

Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan, Sinn Fein TD Eoin O' Broin vote during the European Election, Divorce referendum & Council election at Scoil Aine, New Road, Clondalkin. Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

In Cork city, voters have Local Government, European Parliament, referendum and plebiscite ballot papers.

The plebiscite is over whether Cork should get a directly elected Lord Mayor.

Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan & Sinn Fein TD Eoin O' Broin's dog Cooper arrives to vote with his owners during the European Election, Divorce referendum & Council election at Scoil Aine, New Road, Clondalkin. Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Waterford and Limerick are also voting on similar plebiscites.

"We will only get an accurate indication of turnout during the traditional peak voting periods which is between 12 noon and 2.3pm and between 5pm and 8pm," one polling officer explained.

Presiding Officer Carmel McBride and Garda Adrian McGettigan carry a ballot box the polling station on the island of Inishbofin. Niall Carson/PA Wire

Polls are open until 10pm.

Meanwhile, in Louth, the highest turnout is 7pc in Abacas polling station on the southside of Drogheda town.

Also in Drogheda, turnout is 6pc in Ballsgrove, 5pc in Bryanstown and 3pc in St. John’s on Marleys Lane.

In Aclint, near Ardee, it is 5pc, in Tallanstown in mid-Louth it is 6pc and in Darver it is 3pc.

In Sheelagh, west of Dundalk, it is 4pc so far.

Aston village on northern edge of Drogheda town is 6pc, and in rural areas outside Drogheda turnout is as follows; Sandpit 7pc, Tullyallen 5pc, N Martin 5.8pc, Walshestown 5pc, Tullydonnell 6pc, Harestown 7.3pc.

Meanwhile in Dundalk; Friary 7.4pc, Castletown Girls School 5pc, Redeemer Family Resource Ctr 3.3pc, Redeemer Boys School 3pc, St Nicholas 5pc, Fatima 4.4pc and St Bridgid’s GFC 4.9pc.

According to data science crew Meltwater, there were a total of 15,387 social media mentions of voting in Ireland yesterday.

Fine Gael were the most talked about with a total of 3,639 mentions. Fianna Fáil had 1,127 mentions on social media, while Sinn Féin were the topic of conversation in 868 comments. Social Democrats had 748 mentions, People Before Profit had 255 and Workers Party had 48 mentions online.

