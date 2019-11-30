FIANNA Fail successfully retained their seat in Jack Lynch's old Cork constituency in a by-election marked by voter apathy, one empty ballot box and an historically low turnout.

'Very good day for the party' - Success for Fianna Fáil as Padraig O'Sullivan elected in Cork North Central

Councillor Padraig O'Sullivan easily held the Cork North Central seat vacated by former Minister and new Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher as Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin hailed it as "a very good day for the party."

Councillor O'Sullivan was elected on the tenth count having failed to reach the quota but with a comfortable 3,600 vote lead over his nearest challenger.

Critically, Mr Martin warned that his party's strong performance in the four by-elections will not impact on the "trajectory" for the 2020 General Election which is still likely for next April or May after Brexit has been resolved.

Councillor O'Sullivan - a Fermoy-based secondary school teacher and father of one - won 28pc of the vote, some 7pc clear of his nearest rival, Fine Gael's Senator Colm Burke.

Mr Martin launched a scathing attack on Fine Gael, claiming that the votes across the four Dublin, Cork and Wexford by-elections underlined the Government's detachment from the public and key doorstep issues such as housing and health.

"There is genuine anger amongst voters over both housing and health," he told the Sunday Independent.

"(But) this doesn't change the trajectory of when an election will happen. I am still looking at the springtime. I think Brexit (needs to be sorted). In Britain, we are not even there yet in terms of a British general election."

"At the moment, if Boris heads for victory, as it looks like, I think the deal that is on the table will come through on January 31."

"We will have honoured our commitments then in terms of putting the needs of the Irish people and the national interest first in terms of not having political instability around the Brexit issue."

"We are then in a situation or period where we can wind down the Dail. I think April 12 is a natural cut-off point for the parliamentary session."

Mr Martin also put the spotlight on outgoing Cork North Central TD Dara Murphy - querying why the imminent resignation of the Fine Gael TD for a well-paid job with the EU was delayed thereby avoiding a double by-election in Cork.

He also demanded clarification on Dail allowances claimed by Mr Murphy over the past two years when he said he had effectively stopped working as a local TD.

"There is a lot of anger on the doorsteps and people feel Fine Gael is detached from the real issues," he said.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney, speaking at the Nemo Rangers GAA complex where the by-election count took place, dismissed Mr Martin's claims as "a blatant attempt to play politics."

"If that was the case, why is the Fine Gael vote up by 3pc in Cork North Central," he asked?

"By-elections are notoriously difficult for the party in Government - they always favour the Opposition, it is always about what is not being done rather than what is successfully being done by Government."

Mr Coveney said the strong performance by Senator Burke, who clinched more than 21pc of the vote, leaves him well placed to take a seat in the next general election.

"Obviously we would like to build on that support up to 23pc or even 24pc but we are happy with how the overall campaign went," he said.

Sinn Fein also expressed their satisfaction with the by-election poll, with Councillor Thomas Gould coming within 2pc of Fine Gael on the first count.

Councillor Gould subsequently overtook Senator Burke on transfers at the seventh count in one of Sinn Fein's best electoral performances since 2016.

Senator Burke was eliminated on the ninth count after falling 158 votes behind Councillor Gould, leaving Sinn Fein and Fianna Fáil to battle it out for the seat on the tenth count.

Councillor O'Sullivan finished on 11,633 votes ahead of Councillor Gould on 8,044.

It was also a good election for Labour where Councillor John Maher saw the party vote rise to 9.7pc.

The Green Party's Councillor Oliver Moran saw his share of the vote rise to 7.25pc.

The major surprise was the decline of the Solidarity-People Before Profit vote with Councillor Fiona Ryan polling 1,121 votes or 4.4pc.

Mr Coveney said the decline of the far left vote was "very significant."

Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher said it was apparent to everyone that Fianna Fáil are now building critical momentum for the forthcoming general election next year.

"I think it bodes very, very well for the party going into a general election," he said.

"There is growing confidence that Fianna Fáil will make major gains next year."

However, Cork North Central voter turnout was exceptionally low at 30.2pc - almost 33pc below the turnout for the 2016 General Election.

Such was the level of voter apathy that one ballot box, from Spiorad Naomh in Bishopstown, was totally empty when opened at the Nemo GAA complex count centre.

Not one of the 21 eligible voters had cast their ballot in an area transferred a few years ago after a boundary review from Cork South Central to Cork North Central.

There had been repeated warnings from some that voter apathy had been palpable throughout the by-election campaign.

