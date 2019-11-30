Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was gracious in defeat at the Dublin Mid West count centre as he acknowledged the victory of Sinn Fein's Mark Ward and the defeat of his party's candidate Emer Higgins.

Varadkar gracious in defeat as Sinn Fein's Mark Ward elected in Dublin Mid-West ahead of Fine Gael favourite Emer Higgins

He said "fair dues" to the Sinn Fein political machine that brought about the ninth count win for the local Sinn Fein councillor and former Mayor of South Dublin County Council.

He said if the four bye-elections that took place had been part of an overall general election count, then all four Fine Gael candidates that ran in the four constituencies would have been elected.

Fine Gael came in second place in three of the constituencies which was a very good showing for any Government party as historically Governments lose bye-elections.

He said the Fine Gael candidate, who is a senior Paypal executive, had put in a very good performance as a first time candidate representing a Government party.

The victorious Sinn Fein campaign garnered around 24pc of the first preference vote in the constituency, followed by around 19pc for Fine Gael, around 13pc for Independent Paul Gogarty and almost 11pc for Fianna Fail's Shane Moynihan.

The new TD Deputy Ward said he was happy and determined that his first task in the Dail would be to vote No Confidence in Housing Minister Eoin Murphy.

He said the families and workers in the constituency "really need a break" when it comes to the serious housing shortages and high rents in the market.

He said he was a republican and a United Irelander and he was proud of the vote he received. His party had learned hard lessons in the last two elections. Sinn Fein would be seeking to get 180,000 social and affordable homes built in the next decade.

He said he knows at first hand the failures of the health service as he suffers from multiple sclerosis and he has enduring long waiting times for consultants and MRI scans and other problems associated with the health services.

He also experiences the problems with traffic and public transport in his region.

Former Labour TD for the area Joanne Tuffy received 6.7pc of the vote. Independent councillor Francis Timmons got slightly more than her with 6.9pc. The Green Party's Peter Kavanagh got 6.4pc of first preferences. Gogarty was a former Green Party TD who was running as an Independent and some quipped that Gogarty "was eating the Green Party's dinner" this time round.

People Before Profit's Kelly Sweeney had to make do with 4.9pc of the first preferences while Social Democrats candiate got 4.9pc of first preferences.

Dublin Mid-West

Ninth count

The Ninth and final count in Dublin Mid West bought victory to Sinn Fein's Mark Ward.

The former mayor of South Dublin County Council and sitting councillor beat Fine Gael's Emer Higgins in the final count.

Paul Gogarty's votes were distributed among the final two candidates and 2,189 of his votes were non-transferable.

Mark Ward, SF (+1,017) 7,669.

Emer Higgins FG (+1,857) 7,144.

Higgins eliminated and Ward deemed elected without reaching the quota.

Eighth count

Sinn Fein's Mark Ward maintained his lead after the 8th count in Dublin Mid West.

Fianna Fáil candidate Shane Moynihan's votes were distributed with 527 non transferable.

Mark Ward SF (+359) 6,652.

Emer Higgins FG (+704) 5,287

Paul Gogarty Ind (+964) 5,063.

Seventh count

Sinn Fein's Mark Ward got the lion's share of transfers in the seventh count at Dublin Mid West to extend his lead.

Mark Ward. SF (+677) 6,293.

Emer Higgins FG. (+221) 4,583.

Paul Gogarty Ind (+368) 4,099.

Shane Moynihan FF. (+136) 2,894.

Sixth count

Sinn Fein's Mark Ward maintained a strong lead in Dublin Mid West after the sixth count at the bye-election county centre.

Independent Paul Gogarty, Fine Gael's Emer Higgins and Fianna Fail's Shane Moynihan all got more votes in the share out of the votes of eliminated Labour candidate Joanne Tuffy but Ward was more than 1,200 votes clear of nearest rival Higgins.

There were 311 non transferable votes.

Sixth Count

Mark Ward, Sinn Fein (+190) 5,616

Emer Higgins, Fine Gael (+403) 4,362

Paul Gogarty, Ind (+555) 3,731

Shane Moynihan, Fianna Fáil (+194) 2,758

Francis Timmons, Ind (+122) 1,929.

Timmons was eliminated.

Fifth count

In the fifth count of Dublin Mid West constituency today, Sinn Fein's Mark Ward maintained a steady lead.

The votes of Green Party candidate were distributed and there were 184 that were non-transferable.

Fifth count

Mark Ward, Sinn Fein (+198) 5,426

Emer Higgins, Fine Gael (+211) 3,959

Paul Gogarty, Ind. (+336). 3,176

Shane Moynihan, Fianna Fáil (+170) 2,564

Francis Timmons, Ind (+217) 1,807

Joanne Tuffy, Labour (+228) 1,775.

Tuffy was eliminated.

Fourth count

Sinn Fein's Mark Ward polled strongly in the fourth count to extend his lead in the Dublin Mid West count today.

The votes of the People Before Profit candidate Kelly Sweeney were distributed and Ward reaped more than double what any other candidate received. There were 190 non transferable votes.

Paul Ward, Sinn Fein (+416) 5,228.

Emer Higgins, Fine Gael (+45) 3,748.

Paul Gogarty, Ind. (+160) 2,840.

Shane Moynihan, Fianna Fáil (+34) 2,394.

Francis Timmons, Ind (+180) 1,590.

Joanne Tuffy, Labour (+105) 1,547.

Peter Kavanagh, Green Party (+151) 1,544.

Kavanagh was eliminated and his votes will now be distributed.

Third count

Sinn Fein's Mark Ward maintained his lead in the third count in the Dublin Mid West constituency today.

The votes of Social Democrats candidate Ann-Marie McNally were distributed and 61 were non-transferable.

Mark Ward, Sinn Fein. (+83) 4,812.

Emer Higgins, Fine Gael (+100) 3,703.

Paul Gogarty, Ind (+123) 2,680.

Shane Moynihan, Fianna Fáil (+56) 2,360.

Joanne Tuffy, Labour (+109) 1,442.

Francis Timmons, Ind (+45) 1,410.

Peter Kavanagh, Green Party (+125) 1,393.

Kelly Sweeney, Solidarity PBP (+143) 1,281.

Sweeney has now been eliminated and her votes will be distributed.

Second count

The votes of Madden, Keddy, Nolan and Gardiner were distributed. Some 95 votes were non-transferable.

The following is the state of play after the second count:

Mark Ward, Sinn Fein (+107) 4,729.

Emer Higgins, Fine Gael (+27) 3,603.

Paul Gogarty, Ind. (+122) 2,557.

Shane Moynihan, Fianna Fáil (+40) 2,304.

Francis Timmons, Ind. (+66) 1,365.

Joanne Tuffy, Labour (+39) 1,333.

Kelly Sweeney, Solidarity PBP. (+155) 1,138.

Peter Kavanagh, Green Party (+46) 1,268.

Ann Marie McNally, Social Democrats (+57) 845.

McNally was then eliminated and her votes will be distributed in the third count.

First count

Electorate - 73,152.

Total poll - 19,447.

Spoiled/Invalid votes - 210.

Valid poll - 19,237.

Quota - 9,619.

Mark Ward, Sinn Fein - 4,622.

Emer Higgins, Fine Gael - 3,576.

Paul Gogarty, Ind - 2,435.

Shane Moynihan, Fianna Fáil - 2,264.

Francis Timmons, Ind - 1,299.

Joanne Tuffy, Labour - 1,294.

Peter Kavanagh, Green Party - 1,222.

Kelly Sweeney, PBP - 983.

Ann-Marie McNally, Social Democrats - 788.

David Gardiner, Workers Party - 317.

Ruth Nolan, Independents for Change - 271.

Charlie Keddy, Ind - 92.

Peter Madden, Ind - 71.

No candidate was elected on the first count. Four of the candidates have now been excluded as the second count gets under way: Madden, Keddy, Nolan and Gardiner.

Ward and Higgins are battling it out but Gogarty is not being written off quite yet as large numbers of votes from the independent candidates and small parties are transferred. Moynihan is also hanging in.

