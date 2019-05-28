FIANNA Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte has been eliminated from the race for a European Parliament seat.

FIANNA Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte has been eliminated from the race for a European Parliament seat.

Rabbitte eliminated from European parliament seat after disastrous campaign for Fianna Fail

Her party had a disastrous campaign in the Midlands-North-west constituency and are set to return no MEPs for the second election in a row.

Her running mate, Cavan-Monaghan TD Brendan Smith is on 46,820 votes after the tenth count and is also unlikely to be elected.

Transfers from the 34,610 received by Galway East TD Ms Rabbitte will now be distributed to the remaining candidates.

Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness topped the poll and was elected yesterday with a first preference vote of 134630.

Independent MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan is on course to take the second seat. He is on 94,353.

Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy is also in a strong position to return to Brussels. He is on 83,851.

Former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh is also tipped to join her Fine Gael running mate Ms McGuinness in the European Parliament. She has 76,056 votes.

Ex-presidential candidate Peter Casey is on 64,690 votes. The Green Party's Saoirse McHugh has 60,778.

The quota in the four-seat constituency is 118,986.

Online Editors