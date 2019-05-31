'Voters gave me two fingers,' claims hurling star's ousted councillor father

The former councillor father of Limerick hurling star Cian Lynch has launched an astonishing attack on his home parish.

Sean Lynch, who lost his council seat over the weekend, has accused people from his village of Patrickswell, Co Limerick, of giving him "the two fingers".

It comes after the former detective garda councillor saw his hopes of retaining his local authority seat for Fianna Fáil dashed.

"This has been a huge disappointment for everybody. We have done so much for the village of Patrickswell. And they gave us the two fingers," he said.

Mr Lynch, who helped bring to justice some of the feuding criminal elements in Limerick, even suggested there may have been an anti-Garda sentiment to his rejection at the polling booths.

"Patrickswell didn't come out and vote for me. They didn't come out and support me. They got a huge amount of things. It means nothing to them," he said.

"We have done so much for the villages of Patrickswell and Clarina, and they have given us the two fingers.

"They didn't want someone who was decent, a hard worker."

Mr Lynch, a detective garda at Roxboro for almost 30 years, said there was still a feeling of anti-Garda sentiment in the village.

"Patrickswell has history. There is an element there," he said.

"You must remember what happened to Jerry McCabe, that's not gone away.

"There is a big anti-Garda audience out there," he added.

Det Gda Jerry McCabe was shot dead by IRA forces in 1996 in the neighbouring village of Adare.

"Limerick City West has failed us - we are decent people, we have never done wrong to anybody," said Mr Lynch.

"Our door was always open, no matter who the people were. We've helped so many people. But unfortunately they have come out and spoken and unfortunately they've made a wrong call."

