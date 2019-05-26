Cathal Haughey, the grandson of former Taoiseach Charlie Haughey, has failed to secure a seat on Dublin City Council after a number of Fianna Fáil votes in the area were spoiled.

Cathal Haughey, the grandson of former Taoiseach Charlie Haughey, has failed to secure a seat on Dublin City Council after a number of Fianna Fáil votes in the area were spoiled.

'It's very disappointing to lose out by such a tight margin' - Charlie Haughey's grandson Cathal fails in council bid

A late surge from Social Democrats candidate Catherine Stocker saw transfers go in her favour in the Clontarf area as she secured the final seat.

She was less than 90 votes ahead of Haughey going in to the final count when the surplus from Jane Horgan-Jones (Labour) was being sorted. When it was clear these were going to go in Stocker’s favour Haughey was happy to congratulate her.

Both were first time candidates.

Approximately 100 ballots in the area were spoiled after voters ticked the boxes for both of the Fianna Fáil candidates.

“There were quite a few people who put two number ones, two Xs or two ticks in the boxes for the two Fianna Fáil candidates but that is the cut-throat nature of politics,” Haughey said.

“It is very disappointing to lose out by such a tight margin.

“I am very proud of the share that I got.

“Congratulations to those who were elected and overall it is a good day for Fianna Fáil.”

He said he would consider running again but ruled out a Dáil-tilt.

“I have always been interested in politics. I chose to run this time because being a councillor was something I wanted to do but 2024 is a long way away. I wouldn’t rule out putting my name forward again.

“The Dáil is on my radar for the next long while. I would have liked to start as a councillor for the next five years but I certainly won’t be running for the Dáil.”

Ms Stocker said she was delighted with her result.

“I am delighted. I am a first time candidate with a small party, so this is an amazing victory for us.”

Online Editors