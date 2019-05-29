OUTGOING Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune is hoping to deliver another transfer miracle as 20,183 votes from Labour and her party running mate dramatically put her back in contention for a European Parliament seat in Ireland South.

Ireland South: Fine Gael's Deirdre Clune may be on the verge of another miracle recovery

Ms Clune needed 5,000 votes to overhaul Fianna Fail's Councillor Malcolm Byrne to stay in the hunt for an Ireland South seat - and comfortably overtook him thanks to heavy transfers from Labour's Sheila Nunan and Fine Gael's Minister Andrew Doyle.

Candidate for Independents 4 Change in Ireland South Mick Wallace

She is now on 89,743 votes.

Councillor Byrne's elimination and his transfers on the seventeenth count are now expected to elect former Fianna Fáil Junior Minister and Cork TD Billy Kelleher.

Mr Kelleher is currently around 27,000 votes short of the 119,866 quota - with Councillor Byrne having a total vote of over 80,000 ballots.

His vote distribution is not expected to be confirmed before 11pm.

Ballots are sorted during the European Parliamentary elections count centre for Ireland South constituency in Cork (Michelle Devane/PA)

The Ireland South count is then expected to be suspended pending the distribution of any vote surplus - and could potentially take up most of Thursday at the Nemo Rangers GAA complex in Cork before the destination of the fourth and fifth seats are confirmed.

Both Sheila Nunan and Minister Andrew Doyle had been eliminated on the fifteenth count.

The sixteenth count involved the distribution of their 67,374 votes - and massively benefitted Ms Clune, a former Cork South Central TD.

Ms Clune critically needed 5,000 transfers to overhaul Councillor Byrne who had reached 74,370 votes.

Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin at the count in Cork’s Nemo Rangers Sports Centre. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

The lowest of those two candidates after the sixteenth count faced elimination.

However, Ms Clune now also needs a strong transfer from Councillor Byrne to leapfrog either outgoing Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada on 91,839 votes or Green Party challenger Senator Grace O'Sullivan on 93,123.

She had been 15,000 votes behind Senator O'Sullivan - but the Fine Gael MEP is now just 2,096 votes behind Ms Ni Riada with a single candidate left to be eliminated.

The Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Green Party candidates are now effectively vying for the final two seats.

Ms Clune delivered a remarkable vote transfer performance in 2014 when she overhauled her running mate Health Minister Simon Harris on the tenth count having been more than 5,000 votes behind on the first count.

Fine Gael analysts said that, if she does defend her MEP seat, it will represent one of the most remarkable vote management strategies of the entire election.

Outgoing Fine Gael MEP and former GAA President Sean Kelly was elected to the first Ireland South seat on the ninth count yesterday.

He topped the poll in what he described as the best electoral performance of his career.

The second and third seats are set to go to former Fianna Fáil Junior Minister and Cork TD Billy Kelleher as well as Wexford Independent TD Mick Wallace.

Mr Wallace has proved the surprise package of the Ireland South election campaign with a very strong performance both in terms of his first preference vote and transfers.

The Wexford TD overtook Mr Kelleher on transfers in the late counts on Tuesday night- and is now on 101,725 votes after the sixteenth count.

However, he is still some 18,000 votes shy of the 119,866 quota.

Mr Kelleher, who has been a TD since 1997, had reached 92,885 but now faces being elected by his running mate Councillor Byrne's transfers.

Online Editors