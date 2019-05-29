OUTGOING Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune faces a desperate transfer battle as she now needs 5,000 votes to overhaul Fianna Fáil's Councillor Malcolm Byrne to stay in the hunt for the fifth and final European Parliament seat in Ireland South.

OUTGOING Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune faces a desperate transfer battle as she now needs 5,000 votes to overhaul Fianna Fáil's Councillor Malcolm Byrne to stay in the hunt for the fifth and final European Parliament seat in Ireland South.

Ireland South: Deirdre Clune faces transfer battle to keep her MEP seat

The marathon four day count at the Nemo Rangers GAA complex took a dramatic turn this morning with the double elimination of Labour's Sheila Nunan and Fine Gael's Minister Andrew Doyle.

Candidate for Independents 4 Change in Ireland South Mick Wallace

The sixteenth count now involves the distribution of their 67,374 votes - with the count expected to take some four hours.

Experts say that the distribution of the Labour and Fine Gael votes will determine the likely destination of the final two seats in the sprawling 12 county of 1.4 million voters.

Ms Clune now needs 5,000 transfers to overhaul Councillor Byrne who has reached 74,370 votes.

The lowest of those two candidates after the sixteenth count faces elimination.

Ballots are sorted during the European Parliamentary elections count centre for Ireland South constituency in Cork (Michelle Devane/PA)

However, Ms Clune also then also needs a strong transfer from Councillor Byrne - if she managed to overhaul him - to leapfrog outgoing Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada on 87,322 votes and Green Party challenger Senator Grace O'Sullivan on 84,741.

She is currently 15,000 votes behind Senator O'Sullivan.

Three candidates are now effectively vying for the final two seats.

Outgoing Fine Gael MEP and former GAA President Sean Kelly was elected to the first seat on the ninth count yesterday.

Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin at the count in Cork’s Nemo Rangers Sports Centre. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

He topped the poll in what he described as the best electoral performance of his career.

The second and third seats look likely to go to former Fianna Fáil Junior Minister and Cork TD Billy Kelleher as well as Wexford Independent TD Mick Wallace.

Mr Wallace has proved the surprise of the Ireland South election campaign with a very strong performance both in terms of his first preference vote and his transfers.

The Wexford TD overtook Mr Kelleher on transfers in the late counts on Tuesday night - and is now on 95,780 votes after the fifteenth count.

However, he is still some 24,000 votes shy of the 119,866 quota.

Mr Kelleher, who has been a TD since 1997, has reached 89,036.

Online Editors