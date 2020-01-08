The grief-stricken mother of a three-year-old boy who died in a drowning accident in Spain has opened up about the tragic day for the first time.

'I don’t get to kiss my son goodnight anymore; I blow a kiss to a box of ashes' - mother of toddler who drowned

Avery James Greene (3) was on holiday at Cabo Roig on the Costa Blanca in Spain when he crept out of his family’s apartment on the morning of August 12, 2019.

Unknown to his mother, Amanda Cambridge, the toddler walked into the pool and subsequently got into difficulty.

A man out for his morning swim initially thought he spotted an inflatable toy in the swimming pool but was horrified to realise it was a little boy.

Tragic Avery James Greene

Spanish police, a holidaymaker and paramedics worked for over an hour at the scene on his resuscitation before the little boy was airlifted to Alicante General Hospital.

Tragically, despite desperate efforts by doctors to save him, he later died.

Speaking this morning to Neil Prendeville on Cork’s RedFM, Ms Cambridge recalled the events of that dreadful day.

“I was tidying the apartment that morning because my husband was arriving later that day,” she said. “Avery asked for his bottle and wanted to watch Paw Patrol, so I lay him on the couch with his blankets and bottle and kissed him before I started cleaning the bathroom and bedroom.

“But when I came back out all that was left was his bottle and two blankets. I didn’t panic because it didn’t enter my head that he had left.

“I thought he was hiding until I went outside and heard the man next door say, “Oh my God, there’s a baby in the pool”.

Amanda Cambridge, Emer Barry and Neil Prendeville

“I just ran, and when I turned the corner, I could see him lying on the ground beside the pool but couldn’t get to him fast enough. He was so close but so far away.

“Thankfully, a lady who was staying there was a paramedic and performing CPR on him. By the time I got there, I fell next to him and was shaking his legs and rubbings hands, saying “Avery, it’s time to wake up now. It’s all fine, the game is over.”

The tearful mother described the next few moments as “absolute mayhem” and got extremely angry at a man who was drinking coffee while watching the heartbreaking scenario unfold.

“There were people everywhere, including some taking photographs. I remember one man came out of his apartment and just stood at the end of the pool watching while drinking coffee.

“I got so cross that I actually made a run at him screaming, “this isn’t a spectator sport – this is my child”.

Avery had been on holiday with his mum, two sisters and his granddad. His father Eric, who was unaware that his son was fighting for his life, was met at the airport by a family friend who brought him straight to the hospital.

When the couple were reunited, doctors told them that they needed time with the toddler, not knowing if he would survive the incident or not.

“I prayed to God to take me instead and get him back,” Ms Cambridge continued.

“When we went in it looked like he was sleeping. There wasn’t a mark on him, and we tried to encourage him to wake up.

“Myself and Eric played Paw Patrol on our phones and I started rubbing his head and kissing every finger and toe.

“We were then brought into a room. The doctor, who had children herself, was crying as she told us that he was gone.”

When asked if they wanted to donate Avery’s organs, Ms Cambridge said the couple “didn’t bat an eyelid”.

“We had to pass rooms with other children who looked sicker than him and thought if any part of Avery could save one of them, they could take whatever they needed.”

Despite, the three-year-old's death being ruled as a tragic accident, Ms Cambridge still blames herself for what happened.

“I have a lot of regrets and carry the blame for everyone because it was me who was there – he was my child.

“I don’t get to kiss my son goodnight anymore; I blow a kiss to a box of ashes in my bedroom.

“I don’t get to hold his hand; I get to look at his pictures. I have memories of that day and him looking as if he was asleep; he was warm and fresh. But I also have memories of him being cold and lying on a slab.

“I carry on because I have two other children that need me. If I didn’t, I would probably be next to him,” she said.

But in spite of her loss, Ms Cambridge is now on a mission to ensure that State-funded swimming lessons are introduced for young children in memory of her son.

Together with her friend and swim instructor, Emer Barry, they want to educate parents that even toddlers can learn basic skills in the water that could potentially save their lives.

Ms Barry, from Turtletots.ie, said one of the first skills she teaches is how to enter a pool safely as opposed to jumping straight in.

“Our goal is to instill confidence in children and toddlers so even if they do jump into a pool they will know to keep on kicking and reach for the wall.”

