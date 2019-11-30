SO, we know what happened in four by-elections in Cork North-Central, Dublin Fingal, Dublin Mid-West, and Wexford. John Downing gives you the only four things you need to know about about these four votes.

Four things you need to know about the four by-elections

1. “I used to be apathetic about politics – but now I can’t be bothered.” The words of a veteran nihilist come to mind because two in three voters could not be bothered to go and vote. Experts are pondering this dislocation.

A number of excuses are being put forward. Winter weather, voter fatigue, and a feeling that these votes were not entirely relevant because a general election is just months away.

But deciding not to vote is, in an odd way, a vote in itself. It says “a plague on all your houses” suggesting a lack of confidence in the political system generally.

2. Fianna Fáil and their leader, Micheál Martin, gains bragging rights with wins in Cork North-Central and Wexford. If they manage this one right, come the upcoming general election, they can re-gain the initiative from Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael, who were rated ahead of them in a slew of recent opinion polls. The latest survey last Sunday put Fine Gael six points ahead of Fianna Fáil. Mr Martin will be busy trying to reverse that and gain momentum.

3. Sinn Féin had poor local and European Parliament elections last May, and have been stalled, or even gone into reverse in the opinion polls. The win for Mark Ward in Dublin Mid-West is a very welcome boost. Their performances elsewhere were not as promising. But an extra TD will do nicely and give them reasons to insist they are fighting back.

4. Watch the Green Party, who were annihilated after coalition with Fianna Fáil from 2007 to 2011, but are now very much back in business. They look set to win their first ever by-election via Cllr Joe O’Brien in Dublin Fingal. The Green vote was pretty good across the four by-election constituencies. Note also that Labour polled well in all four contests suggesting that predictions of their demise may be slightly premature.

