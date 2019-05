Independent.ie's political anoraks Philip Ryan and John Downing break down the figures for the three European Parliament election in RTE exit poll.

The Floating Voter: Philip Ryan and John Downing's in-depth review of the European Election exit poll

The political pundits ask if Sinn Fein might lose a seat in Dublin and if Fine Gael might land two MEPs Midlands Northwest?

Meanwhile, in Ireland South it looks like a fight to the end for the final seat.

Online Editors