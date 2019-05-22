The Floating Voter: European Parliament candidate Peter Casey has described himself as an ‘Irish racist’

European Parliament candidate Peter Casey has described himself as an “Irish racist” with three days to go before the election.

The controversial Irish American businessman said he makes “no apologies” for describing himself as a racist and continued to criticise the EU’s policies on migration.

Speaking on Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast, Mr Casey said: “I’m not going to apologise to the political correct brigade.”

The Donegal based politician was responding to a video uploaded to Twitter in which he was recorded saying: “People say ‘you’re racist’. Of course I’m racist, I’m a very proud Irish man.”

During a heated podcast debated, Mr Casey claimed he later described himself as an “Irish racist” when he was being filmed speaking on the street in Dunboyne, Meath but this was not uploaded to the social media platform.

“I’m proud to be Irish and if you’re not proud to be Irish then you have a problem with that,” he told the Floating Voter.

Mr Casey also denied he was deliberately stoking racial tensions during the election campaign by raising issues around migration.

The businessman, who has spent most of his life living in America, called for stronger borders in Ireland and Europe to prevent further migration. He also claimed the Government are “lying to people bout migration”.

Mr Casey said the country “cannot afford” people coming into Ireland illegally and called for tighter passport controls.

However, he refused to criticise Irish people who are living illegally and not paying taxes in the US. Mr Casey said the plight of the undocumented Irish was a “sad situation”.

“They go to American and they don’t arrive and say ‘can I have a free house, free education, free social welfare. They get off the plan and they start working the very day they get there,” he said.

Mr Casey also doubled down on his comments on Fine Gael candidate Maria Walsh who chasing the “pink vote” because of her sexuality.

“If the cap fits wear it. She’s going after a certain vote and that’s fine. I don’t have any issue with that,” he said.

He added: “She keeps reminding us she represents the young people, she’s well past her 20s now”

Online Editors