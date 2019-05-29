CONTROVERSIAL ex-presidential candidate Peter Casey has lashed out at rivals in the Midlands-North-West constituency.

'Ming the muppet' - Casey lashes out at election race rival

He branded Independent Luke 'Ming' Flanagan as a "muppet" and criticised Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy for running for Europe despite being lined up as a Dáil candidate in Cavan-Monaghan.

Mr Casey is trailing both rivals as the count continues in Castlebar and is not expected to take a seat.

He's been criticised during the campaign for his views on Travellers and immigrants.

His remarks come after Mr Flanagan last night predicted he wouldn't take a seat and described him as "irrelevant".

Mr Casey this evening hit back, calling him "Ming the muppet" who he claimed: "turns up every five years just to say hello and get elected."

Mr Flanagan didn't respond directly when asked about Mr Casey's remarks on Virgin Media News.

Instead he said: "What I want to say is the best news that came out of this election is that people have woken up to the disaster that's on our doorstep called climate change and a biodiversity crash."

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, Green Party candidat Saoirse McHugh and MEP Luke Ming Flanagan monitor the adjudication of spoiled votes at the Castlebar count centre for the Midlands-Northwest. Photo: Mark Condren

Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness topped the poll in Midlands-North-West and was elected with a first preference vote of 134,630.

Mr Flanagan remains on course to take the second seat with his vote on 112,760.

Former Rose of Tralee and Fine Gael candidate Maria Walsh is expected to take a second seat for the party. She's on 96,163.

Mr Carthy of Sinn Féin is on 91,396.

Mr Casey's vote stands at 69,923.

He would need a massive number of transfers from Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith's vote if he is to become an MEP.

Mr Smith's transfers are currently being distributed and the result of the 13th count is due to be announced later tonight.

There are four seats in the constituency and the quota is 118,986.

