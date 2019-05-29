Midlands North-West: Maria Walsh leap-frogs over Carthy in Euro election race

FINE Gael candidate Maria Walsh has leap-frogged over Sinn Féin's Matt Carty in the race for a European Parliament seat.

FINE Gael candidate Maria Walsh has leap-frogged over Sinn Féin's Matt Carty in the race for a European Parliament seat.

The former Rose of Tralee is now on 96,163 votes, ahead of Mr Carthy on 91,396.

It came after transfers from Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh's votes were distributed among the remaining candidates.

Fianna Fáil's Brendan Smith was eliminated in the 12th count. He got 68,677 votes.

Controversial ex-Presidential candidate Peter Casey remains in the race and his vote stands at 69,923.

He would need a massive number of transfers from Mr Smith's vote if he is to become an MEP.

Independent Luke 'Ming' Flanagan remains on course to take the second seat with his vote on 112,760.

Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness topped the poll in Midlands-North-West and was elected with a first preference vote of 134,630.

There are four seats in the constituency and the quota is 118,986.

Online Editors