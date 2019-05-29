Midlands North-West: Former Rose Maria Walsh wins surprise European Parliament seat for Fine Gael

FORMER Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh has caused an upset and won a surprise seat in the European Parliament.

Ms Walsh will join Mairead McGuinness in Brussels taking a second seat for Fine Gael in Midlands-North-West.

Political newcomer Ms Walsh vowed to "hit the ground running" in Brussels and said she is excited that she will be sitting in the European Parliament representing the West and North-West.

She conceded her victory wasn't expected by some but said: "I put my name forward and I very much roped in family. I had a strong team and the party rowed in behind us from the start."

Maria Walsh with her parents Noreen and Vincent in Castlebar Count Centre

She said they "worked ferociously" for the victory. She won 107,198 votes.

Ms Walsh (31), was the first member of the LGBT community to be crowned Rose of Tralee.

She was joined by her parents Noreen and Vincent at the count.

Independent MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan was also returned to the European Parliament in the thirteenth count with a vote of 121,824.

The quota of 118,986.

Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy also took the final seat with 98,732 votes.

The result will come as a relief to party leader Mary Lou McDonald who had a nightmare first local and European Elections as leader.

Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness topped the poll in the first count on Monday with a massive first preference vote of 134,630.

Fianna Fáil failed to win a seat in the constituency for the second European Election in a row. Mr Smith's running mate, Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte was eliminated in the tenth count late last night.

Mr Smith ended up with 68,677 votes.

The party will be conducting a post mortem on what went so badly wrong in the campaign.

Mr Casey's vote eventually came in at 78,632.

Last night he said he's "almost certainly" going to run for the Dáil in Donegal.

The Green Party's Saoirse McHugh, a first time candidate who impressed with her take down of Mr Casey in a TV debate, ended up with a vote 61,957 being eliminated in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

She is now seen as a rising star in the party, but has not made a decision on whether or not she will seek a Dáil seat in the future.

Online Editors