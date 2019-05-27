News European Elections

From mobile voting boxes on farms to dogs at polling centres: European elections in pictures

Antal Matyus, left, casts his vote as election official Bela Deak holds a moblie urn during the European elections at his farm in Szentkiraly, Hungary, Sunday, May 26, 2019. The European Parliament election is held by member countries of the European Union (EU) from 23 to 26 May 2019. (Sandor Ujvari/MTI via AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

As the far-right and Greens gain ground across Europe, here are some of the best pictures from the European elections.

