'Cold storage seat' legal row: TD Clare Daly on course to secure seat amid recounts in Dublin

SITTING TD Clare Daly is on course to secure the direct flight to Brussels amid recounts and legal rows in Dublin.

While Fianna Fáil is refusing to rule out a legal challenge to the way the counting process has been handled, it seems almost certain that Ms Daly has an adequate lead over Barry Andrews.

Arriving at the RDS this afternoon, Mr Barry said it was "far too early" to rule a legal challenge in or out.

The row centres on the transfer of votes from Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan who has been eliminated.

Normally transfers from the final elimination do not come into play as the remaining candidates are deemed elected.

However, the fourth successful candidate in Dublin will not actually become an MEP until the UK leaves the EU.

Mr Andrews said he sought a recount of transfers from Labour’s Alex White "out of an abundance of caution".

"It’s better to do it than have to worry about it subsequently," he said.

The former minister appeared to accept that he will win the ‘cold storage’ seat, saying he would "ideally" like to go to Brussels "straight away".

But he added that he is "happy" Fianna Fáil will have a European seat for the Dublin constituency again after an 10 year absence.

Speaking after the result of the 15th count was announced Ms Daly was confident she would hold on to the third seat and Ms Boylan’s votes were to be redistributed after her elimination.

"This is the situation we were in last night, so we were aware of that. We are glad that decision was maintained," she said.

"I think I will maintain the advantage and maintain the third seat."

If she holds the third seat Mr Andrews will take up the 'cold storage' Brexit seat.

"I was always happy with the process. We weren’t the ones who questioned any of it. We were happy with the process. I think the count has been carried out excellently, efficiently and very well so, we will see what happens.

"We don’t know what way the outcome of the votes will be but at least it has been done fairly and transparently and I will live with whatever that result is."

Their comments come after a legal row erupted at the European Election count centre in Dublin last night as Barry Andrews and Clare Daly battled it out for the last certain seat and to avoid taking the extra "cold storage" seat created by Brexit.

The Green's Ciarán Cuffe and former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald were elected earlier in the evening.

However the real drama came late last night as the final two seats were being decided. Ms Daly of Independents4Change was fourth last night behind Mr Andrews of Fianna Fáil and wanted the votes of Sinn Féin's Lynn Boylan redistributed once she is eliminated.

Normally counting stops after all candidates are deemed to be elected.

However, Ms Daly felt Ms Boylan's redistributed votes could push her from fourth place into third - relegating Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews into fourth place.

Fianna Fáil sought legal counsel on the issue while Ms Daly was in discussions with officials in the RDS count centre.

The count was suspended last night.

Amid legal wrangling in the RDS, count staff have now begun going through the Labour candidate’s 22,205 again.

Mr Andrews got just over 3,500 transfers from Mr White but party figures are hoping this could be higher in a recount.

However, it seems almost certain that Independents4Change TD Clare Daly will eventually secure the third MEP seat in Dublin.

Sources have indicated to Independent.ie that she passes out the Fianna Fáil man once Social Democrat councillor Gary Gannon is eliminated and his votes transferred.

Mr Gannon’s votes have already been counted but no announcement has been made due to confusion over the process.

Both Fianna Fáil and Ms Daly have brought legal representation to the count centre.

The fourth MEP seat will only come into play once Britain leaves the EU - potentially some time this summer or as far away as October 31.

Outgoing MEP Ms Boylan secured less than half the number of first preferences in this election compared to when she topped the poll in 2014 and her transfers are now crucial in deciding third and fourth place.

Meanwhile Mr Cuffe said it was clear the young people of Ireland want to see change as he heralded "a new beginning" for the Green Party.

Mr Cuffe said it was clear his party would have a strong hand in Europe following a spread of support across the continent for the green movement.

He was elected on the 13th count at the RDS, finally passing the quota thanks to transfers from Fine Gael's Mark Durkan.

While Mr Cuffe said the Greens going into Government was "a question for another day", he said it was clear momentum was behind his party colleagues after they secured 48 seats in county and city councils up and down the country.

"I have seen good days and I have seen dark days and I am just so pleased that today is one of the good days and I look forward to building on that success. I am just really heartened by the result this evening but I am also heartened by the election of 48 Green Party councillors.

"In local authorities up and down the country we have a huge opportunity to play in transportation and planning issues but, more importantly, a platform as well to push the parties in Government to change their stance, their policies and to move on to considering climate change - not as an add-on but as an integral part of the policies that are required."

Ms Fitzgerald secured the second Dublin seat, making it over the line on the 14th count after securing 6,134 transfers following the elimination of Labour's Alex White.

She said Fine Gael had a strong vote in Dublin and said this was an endorsement of the party's handling of Brexit and recognition of the role it played in negotiations in Brussels.

Online Editors