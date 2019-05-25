Elections 2019: Results coming in as Green Party's Hazel Chu and fiancé Patrick Costello among first councillors elected

Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe is congratulated after he was deemed elected for the North Inner City at the count centre in the RDS. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Green part Ciaran Cuffe pictured at the count centre in the RDS. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Green Party candidates and local election winners Patrick Costelloe and Hazel Chu with their daughter Alex pictured at the count centre in the RDS. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Fine Gael TD, Richard Bruton, watches as votes are sorted in the local, European and divorce referendum at the Shelbourne Hall in the RDS. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM
Castlebar count center, co. Mayo. Local and european elections. Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh at Castlebar count Centre. Pic:Michael Mc Laughlin
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan speaks to the media as ballot boxes are opened and counting begins in the Local and European Elections and divorce referendum at the RDS in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Counting in the local and European elections gets underway at Shoreline Leisure Centre in Greystones, Wicklow. Pictures by Owen Breslin
A tallyman watches live results as ballot boxes are opened at the RDS in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar casting his vote at Scoil Thomáis, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15 for the European, local elections and referendum 2019. Pic:Mark Condren
Green Party candidate Ciaran Cuffe is congratulated by Janice Boylan of Sinn Fein after he was deemed elected for the North Inner City at the count centre in the RDS. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Counting gets under way at the local election count at City West.
Photo: Tony Gavin 25/5/2019
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar talks to supporters at the local election count at City West.
Photo: Tony Gavin 25/5/2019
Former socalist TD Joe Higgins arrives at the local election count at City West.
Photo: Tony Gavin 25/5/2019
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar answers questions from the media at the local election count at City West.
Photo: Tony Gavin 25/5/2019
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives at the local election count at City West.
Photo: Tony Gavin 25/5/2019
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets supporters at the local election count at City West.
Photo: Tony Gavin 25/5/2019
Elections 2019: Results coming in as Green Party's Hazel Chu and fiancé Patrick Costello among first councillors elected
Independent.ie
According to the exit polls, Eamon Ryan's Green Party looks set to achieve an unprecedented support level in the local elections. But the prospect of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil collapsing the Government any time soon has receded. Join the Independent.ie team as they lead you through a day of results, analysis, news and views.
