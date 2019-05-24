Elections 2019: Long ballot papers causing problems in polling stations

President Michael D Higgins has voted in the European and local elections.

He attended his local polling station at St Mary's Hospital in Dublin's Phoenix Park with his wife, Sabina.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins & his wife Sabina vote during the European Election, Divorce referendum & Council election at St Mary's Hospital in the Phoenix Park Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

The couple spent a number of minutes casting their votes from the long list of candidates in the Dublin constituency.

Voting in Ireland began at 7am on Friday.

The public is also being asked to vote in the proposal to change the Constitution on the divorce laws.

Up to the early afternoon, voting was said to be slow - and extremely slow in some areas, including Cork city and county

Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan & Sinn Fein TD Eoin O' Broin's dog Cooper arrives to vote with his owners during the European Election, Divorce referendum & Council election at Scoil Aine, New Road, Clondalkin. Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

A major issue emerging in Cork city is the length of time being taken to vote given that voters are being handed four different ballots papers, one of which is almost 60cm long with a total of 23 candidates.

That is for the European Parliament election for Ireland South - with the vast constituency covering 12 counties, boasting 23 candidates of which 12 are independents.

Presiding Officer Carmel McBride and Garda Adrian McGettigan carry a ballot box the polling station on the island of Inishbofin. Niall Carson/PA Wire

In Cork city, voters have Local Government, European Parliament, referendum and plebiscite ballot papers.

The plebiscite is over whether Cork should get a directly elected Lord Mayor.

Waterford and Limerick are also voting on similar plebiscites.

"We will only get an accurate indication of turnout during the traditional peak voting periods which is between 12 noon and 2.3pm and between 5pm and 8pm," one polling officer explained.

Polls are open until 10pm.

The issues with the lengthy ballot papers are being replicated in other parts of the country - and there is concern that the segregation of the papers tomorrow morning may also be delayed because of the length of the papers.

According to data science crew Meltwater, there were a total of 15,387 social media mentions of voting in Ireland yesterday.

Fine Gael were the most talked about with a total of 3,639 mentions. Fianna Fáil had 1,127 mentions on social media, while Sinn Féin were the topic of conversation in 868 comments. Social Democrats had 748 mentions, People Before Profit had 255 and Workers Party had 48 mentions online.

Meanwhile, Women for Election, a non-profit organisation which trains and encourages women to run for election in Ireland, said they will be watching the local election results with interest this year.

In 2014, 22pc of candidates and 21pc of those elected were women. The organisation is hopeful that the increase to 29pc women candidates this year will lead to the largest number of women elected to Local Authorities to date.

Ciairín de Buis, CEO of Women for Election said: "We’re hopeful about the election results. If the results reflect the increase in the number of women running, we could be looking at the first time in Irish history that women take up a quarter of Council seats.

"That would be huge step forward."

Online Editors