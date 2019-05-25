News Elections 2019

Saturday 25 May 2019

Elections 2019: Good day for the Greens but FG and FF still hopeful of holding their own

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan speaks to the media as ballot boxes are opened and counting begins in the Local and European Elections and divorce referendum at the RDS in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan speaks to the media as ballot boxes are opened and counting begins in the Local and European Elections and divorce referendum at the RDS in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Counting in the local and European elections gets underway at Shoreline Leisure Centre in Greystones, Wicklow. Pictures by Owen Breslin
A tallyman watches live results as ballot boxes are opened at the RDS in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar casting his vote at Scoil Thomáis, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15 for the European, local elections and referendum 2019. Pic:Mark Condren
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

According to the exit polls, Eamon Ryan's Green Party looks set to achieve an unprecedented support level in the local elections. But the prospect of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil collapsing the Government any time soon has receded. Join the Independent.ie team as they lead you through a day of results, analysis, news and views.

 

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News