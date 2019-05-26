Elections 2019: From Hazel Chu to divorce disinterest... The Floating Voter on what's trending

Independent.ie's Kevin Doyle and Philip Ryan take us through what's been gaining traction on social media during the European elections, local elections and divorce referendu over the weekend

They discuss Green Party candidate Hazel Chu’s phenomenal first preference vote for a first time candidate and the lone minister who showed up to hear the result of the divorce referendum in early hours of the morning.

They also discuss the candidate with the lowest vote in the country - not something he'll want reminding of in years to come.

Online Editors