Elections 2019: Fianna Fáil leads the way as first seats filled, while protesters demonstrate against Eoghan Murphy in RDS

Independent.ie

According to the exit polls, Eamon Ryan's Green Party looks set to achieve an unprecedented support level in the local elections. But the prospect of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil collapsing the Government any time soon has receded. Join the Independent.ie team as they lead you through a day of results, analysis, news and views.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/elections-2019/elections-2019-fianna-fil-leads-the-way-as-first-seats-filled-while-protesters-demonstrate-against-eoghan-murphy-in-rds-38146174.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38148366.ece/29734/AUTOCROP/h342/GM%20Cuffe%20elected004.jpg