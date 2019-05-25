News Elections 2019

Saturday 25 May 2019

Elections 2019: Exit polls predict 'Green fever' as Fine Gael can breathe a (small) sigh of relief

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar casting his vote at Scoil Thomáis, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15 for the European, local elections and referendum 2019. Pic:Mark Condren
Independent.ie Newsdesk

According to the exit polls, Eamon Ryan's Green Party looks set to achieve an unprecedented support level in the local elections. But the prospect of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil collapsing the Government any time soon has receded. Join the Independent.ie team as they lead you through a day of results, analysis, news and views.

 

