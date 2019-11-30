Dublin Mid-West by-elections 2019: Sinn Fein's Mark Ward well ahead of favourite Emer Higgins

Sinn Fein's Mark Ward was well ahead of the field in the Dublin Mid-West constituency count this morning.

With all 111 boxes of votes opened, tally teams estimated he had received 23.9pc of the votes, well ahead of favourite Emer Higgins of Fine Gael who received 18.7pc of the vote.

Well known Independent Paul Gogarty, a former Green Party TD for the area, was in third place at 12.7pc in the tally estimates. Fianna Fail's Shane Moynihan was in fourth with 11.8pc.

While Ward was in a very strong position as sorting of votes continued, pundits were saying that Higgins had got a respectable vote and was seen to be getting transfers from Fianna Fáil on the voting papers.

The final fight looked like being between Ward and Higgins.

Independent Councillor Francis Timmons was in fifth place in the tallies with 6.9pc, followed by Labour's Joanne Tuffy on 6.7pc and Green Party Cllr Peter Kavanagh with 6.4pc.

Other candidates were Kellie Sweeney, Solidarity -People Before Profit on 4.9pc, Anne-Marie McNally of Social Democrats on 4.1pc, David Gardiner of the Workers Party on 1.6pc, Independent Charlie Keddy on 0.5pc and Independents for Change Ruth Nolan 0.3pc.

Online Editors