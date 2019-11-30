GREEN Party by-election candidate Joe O’Brien is in the cinema with his children while the count is underway in Swords, north county Dublin and early estimations are he’s performing well in the race.

Dublin Fingal by-elections 2019: 'A really big deal for the Green Party' - Joe O'Brien enjoys family cinema trip as he tops poll

In one tally Mr O’Brien is at 24pc, while Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee is at 16.2 pc, Labour’s Duncan Smith is at 16.4pc, Fine Gael’s James Reilly, the former Minister for Health, is at 13.4pc, Social Democrat candidate Tracey Carey is at only 3.8pc and Sinn Fein’s Ann Graves, 5.9pc.

The other candidates are Independent Charlie Keddy, who’s on 0.5pc according to one tally, Cormac McKay, also an Independent, who’s on 0.2pc, Independent Gemma O’Doherty on 4.1pc, Dean Mulligan for Independents 4 Change, who’s on 9.8pc and Peadar O’Kelly, also an Independent, who’s on 2.3pc in one tally.

Green Party Councillor for Dublin West, Roderic O’Gorman told Independent.ie: "Joe’s in the cinema, he has not spent enough time with his children in six weeks, so he decided to take them out today.

"He will be here later. I’m delighted with the early indications in the tallies so far but it’s early days.

"He’s worked very hard on this campaign and consistently. This is a really big deal for the Green Party as we’ve never won a by-election.

"If things go our way today, this will put us in great stead next time round when I’ll be running along with other candidates.

"People are increasingly concerned about environmental issues on the door. They’re concerned about bus services, traffic, public transport in general and infrastructure.

"A large number of houses have been built and that’s been very necessary but not enough infrastructure has been built around them.

"People are also talking about biodiversity and the global issues too. Our solutions are more investment in public transport and moves towards getting people out of their cars."

Fifth count

Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) - 5252

Ian Mulligan (Ind4Change) - 3754

Joe O’Brien (Greens) - 6784

James Reilly (FG) - 3992

Duncan Smith (Labour) 4347

Ian Mulligan (Ind4Change) - eliminated

Fourth count

Tracey Carey (Social Democrats) - 1273 (Eliminated)

Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) - 4929

Ann Graves (SF) - 1481 (Eliminated)

Ian Mulligan (Ind4Change) - 2909

Joe O’Brien (Greens) - 6091

James Reilly (FG) - 3882

Duncan Smith (Labour) 4008

Third count

Gemma O'Doherty (Eliminated) 1449

Tracey Carey (Social Democrats) - 1214

Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) - 4766

Ann Graves (SF) - 1402

Ian Mulligan (Ind4Change) - 2745

Joe O’Brien (Greens) - 5964

James Reilly (FG) - 3804

Duncan Smith (Labour) 3926

Second count

Glenn Brady (Ind) - 725 (Eliminated)

Tracey Carey (Social Democrats) - 1,125

Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) - 4672

Ann Graves (SF) - 1361

Ian Mulligan (Ind4Change) - 2606

Joe O’Brien (Greens) - 5837

Gemma O’Doherty (Ind) - 1088

James Reilly (FG) - 3753

Duncan Smith (Labour) 3866

First count

Electorate: 99,039

Total poll: 25,344

Spoiled votes: 245

Valid poll: 25,090

Seats: one

Quota: 12,546

Glenn Brady (Ind) - 670

Tracey Carey (Social Democrats) - 1106

Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) 4,631

Ann Graves (SF) - 1327

Charlie Keddy (Ind) - 112

Cormac McKay (Ind) - 46

Ian Mulligan (Ind4Change) - 2550

Joe O’Brien (Greens) - 5744

Gemma O’Doherty (Ind) 1026

Peadar O’Kelly (Ind) - 350

James Reilly (FG) 3707

Duncan Smith (Labour) 3821

Eliminated: Cormac McKay, 46 transfers to be distributed

Charlie Keddy, 112 transfers to be distributed

Peadar O’Kelly, 350 transfers to be distributed

