GREEN Party by-election candidate Joe O’Brien is in the cinema with his children while the count is underway in Swords, north county Dublin and early estimations are he’s performing well in the race.

Dublin Fingal by-elections 2019: 'A really big deal for the Green Party' - Joe O'Brien enjoys family cinema trip as early indications are he's performing well

In one tally Mr O’Brien is at 24pc, while Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee is at 16.2 pc, Labour’s Duncan Smith is at 16.4pc, Fine Gael’s James Reilly, the former Minister for Health, is at 13.4pc, Social Democrat candidate Tracey Carey is at only 3.8pc and Sinn Fein’s Ann Graves, 5.9pc.

The other candidates are Independent Charlie Keddy, who’s on 0.5pc according to one tally, Cormac McKay, also an Independent, who’s on 0.2pc, Independent Gemma O’Doherty on 4.1pc, Dean Mulligan for Independents 4 Change, who’s on 9.8pc and Peadar O’Kelly, also an Independent, who’s on 2.3pc in one tally.

Up to 40pc of tallies have been counted so far and results are difficult to dictate. All will become clearer later in the day.

Green Party Councillor for Dublin West, Roderic O’Gorman told Independent.ie: "Joe’s in the cinema, he has not spent enough time with his children in six weeks, so he decided to take them out today.

"He will be here later. I’m delighted with the early indications in the tallies so far but it’s early days.

"He’s worked very hard on this campaign and consistently. This is a really big deal for the Green Party as we’ve never won a by-election.

"If things go our way today, this will put us in great stead next time round when I’ll be running along with other candidates.

"People are increasingly concerned about environmental issues on the door. They’re concerned about bus services, traffic, public transport in general and infrastructure.

"A large number of houses have been built and that’s been very necessary but not enough infrastructure has been built around them.

"People are also talking about biodiversity and the global issues too. Our solutions are more investment in public transport and moves towards getting people out of their cars."

Online Editors