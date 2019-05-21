Revealed: The unlucky year couples run into relationship troubles

It seems that 13 is indeed an unlucky number as it is the year most couples run into difficulties in their relationship, according to the Catholic marriage care service Accord.

And Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy said further data from Accord shows that the average age of couples coming to the agency for help is mid-40s.

Speaking ahead of Friday's referendum on divorce, Dr Leahy said there had been "all too little discussion" about it.

"Generally, people do not run into a divorce lightly. It is a very painful experience for many," he said.

He added the referendum is "an occasion to acknowledge that we value marriage" and it would be "a shame if we simply ticked a box without taking the chance to reflect on the social context under analysis".

The bishop suggested that consideration be given to establishing a State agency dedicated to supporting marriages in trouble, similar to State agencies for children, for family and for youth.

Meanwhile, Bishop Denis Nulty, chair of the Council for Marriage and Family of the Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference, warned that the objective of the referendum is not to support marriage, rather to liberalise divorce.

