FIANNA Fail are on course to successfully retain their seat in Cork North Central with 28.2pc of the vote according to the final tally.

Cork North Central by-election: 'I think it bodes very well for the party going into a general election' - Fianna Fail set to successfully retain seat

With all 141 boxes in the sprawling Cork constituency now tallied at the Nemo Rangers GAA complex, Councillor Padraig O'Sullivan is set to clinch 28.19pc of the vote.

A first count is expected before 2pm amid a very low turnout of around 33pc.

Councillor O'Sullivan, a secondary school teacher, is set to retain the seat vacated by Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher on transfers by a relatively comfortable margin.

Speaking at the Nemo Rangers GAA complex, Mr Kelleher said it had been a very strong performance by Fianna Fáil across all four by-elections.

"I think it bodes very, very well for the party going into a general election next year," he said.

Councillor O'Sullivan's nearest rivals, Senator Colm Burke of Fine Gael is on 21.1pc and Councillor Thomas Gould of Sinn Fein is on 19.5pc.

It was a reasonable election for Labour who scored 9.7pc with Councillor John Maher according to the final tally.

However, the party remains well down on the previous levels of support enjoyed in former Minister Kathleen Lynch's old stomping ground.

The Green Party's Councillor Oliver Moran scored 7.25pc.

The remaining seven candidates were all on less than 5pc.

Internal party polls had indicated a three-way fight in the Cork North Central by-election with Fianna Fáil now strongly tipped for victory.

Fianna Fáil - who have never failed to hold a Dáil berth in Jack Lynch's old stomping ground - are increasingly confident that Councillor Pádraig O'Sullivan will hold the seat.

Councillor O'Sullivan fought off two Cork City Council challengers to clinch his place on the Fianna Fáil by-election ticket.

Voter turnout was exceptionally low at an estimated 33pc.

That is almost 30pc below the turnout for the 2016 General Election.

There have been warnings from some that voter apathy has been palpable throughout the by-election campaign.

"People know there is likely going to be a general election within six months so they are not getting that excited about the by-election," one veteran Labour official said.

Fianna Fáil are battling Sen Colm Burke of Fine Gael, who lost a by-election in Cork North Central in 1994, and Councillor Thomas Gould of Sinn Féin who delivered a strong performance in the 2016 General Election.

One senior Fianna Fáil source said their internal polls had been very encouraging - and fears over how their county-based candidate, a former independent, would gain traction in the sprawling urban parts of the constituency have proved groundless.

"We expected a strong challenge from Fine Gael and Sinn Féin but we are quietly confident that things will go our way," a party source said.

"This is also the first election since 2011 that we haven't experienced widespread voter anger on the doorsteps towards politicians."

Three years ago, Fianna Fáil polled 14,286 first preference votes in Cork North Central - a whopping 6,000 votes more than their nearest challenger (Mick Barry TD of AAA/PBP).

Sen Burke, who served in the European Parliament from 2007-2009, was strangely overlooked for the party ticket at the 2016 general election, first losing out at the party selection convention to now-retiring Dara Murphy TD and then seeing newcomer Julie O'Leary added to the ticket.

Ironically, Sen Burke lost out in the November 1994 by-election alongside Billy Kelleher whose election to Brussels triggered the current by-election.

The Cork North Central candidates are: Colm Burke Fine Gael, Pádraig O'Sullivan Fianna Fáil, Martin Condon Independent, James Coughlan Workers' Party, Thomas Gould Sinn Féin, Sinéad Halpin Social Democrats, Charlie Keddy Independent, Thomas Kiely Independent, John Maher Labour Party, Oliver Moran Green Party, Fiona Ryan Solidarity/People-Before-Profit and Finian Toomey Aontú.

Online Editors