Monday 27 May 2019

Carbon tax increases and 'throw-away' economy: Here are eight key Green Party climate policies

Independent.ie Newsdesk

So, what are the Greens about? Here are eight of their key climate policies

- Allocate 20pc of capital transport budget to walking and cycling

- Reform Common Agriculture Policy to pay farmers for environmental services they provide

- Billions to be spent on deep retrofitting of public housing

- €25m for charging points on public car parking spaces

- Reduce VAT on the repair of shoes, bicycles, consumer and electronic goods to encourage a move away from the 'throw-away' economy

- Immediately increase carbon tax on emissions trading sector by €10 to €30 a tonne

- Begin a five-year process of equalising the rate of duty between diesel and petrol

- Increase new forestry plantation from 5,000 hectares per annum

