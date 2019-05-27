So, what are the Greens about? Here are eight of their key climate policies

So, what are the Greens about? Here are eight of their key climate policies

Carbon tax increases and 'throw-away' economy: Here are eight key Green Party climate policies

- Allocate 20pc of capital transport budget to walking and cycling

- Reform Common Agriculture Policy to pay farmers for environmental services they provide

- Billions to be spent on deep retrofitting of public housing

- €25m for charging points on public car parking spaces

- Reduce VAT on the repair of shoes, bicycles, consumer and electronic goods to encourage a move away from the 'throw-away' economy

- Immediately increase carbon tax on emissions trading sector by €10 to €30 a tonne

- Begin a five-year process of equalising the rate of duty between diesel and petrol

- Increase new forestry plantation from 5,000 hectares per annum

Online Editors