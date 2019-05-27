Carbon tax increases and 'throw-away' economy: Here are eight key Green Party climate policies
So, what are the Greens about? Here are eight of their key climate policies
- Allocate 20pc of capital transport budget to walking and cycling
- Reform Common Agriculture Policy to pay farmers for environmental services they provide
- Billions to be spent on deep retrofitting of public housing
- €25m for charging points on public car parking spaces
- Reduce VAT on the repair of shoes, bicycles, consumer and electronic goods to encourage a move away from the 'throw-away' economy
- Immediately increase carbon tax on emissions trading sector by €10 to €30 a tonne
- Begin a five-year process of equalising the rate of duty between diesel and petrol
- Increase new forestry plantation from 5,000 hectares per annum
Online Editors