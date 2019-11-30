FIANNA Fáil's Malcolm Byrne has topped the poll on the first count in Wexford and is on course to be elected to the Dáil later.

By-elections 2019: Verona Murphy set to lose out on Dáil seat as Fianna Fail, Green's and Sinn Féin top early polls

Mr Byrne is over 3,000 votes ahead of Fine Gael's Verona Murphy in second place. She is followed by Labour's George Lawlor in third place after the first count, the results of which were announced at around 3pm.

Ms Murphy is polling with 23pc with Mr Lawlor in third with 20pc.

Mr Lawlor polled strongly in Wexford town in particular and his transfers will prove crucial to deciding the final outcome. Speaking at the count centre in Wexford, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has not given up on Ms Murphy, who has had a turbulent campaign.

Labour's George Lawlor and Brendan Howlin with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan

"From Fine Gael's point of view it seems the Fine Gael vote has held, probably a marginal increase from the last general election and from my conversation with the Labour candidate, he has polled particularly strong here in town," Mr Flanagan said.

"It seems to me this will be decided by transfers. It was never going to be any other way and I would expect that the seat will be decided by the transfers of the Labour candidate George Lawlor."

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said it "looks like a three horse race" between Mr Byrne, Ms Murphy and his own candidate, Mr Lawlor, "that will be determined on the transfers".

Of the other candidates, the final tally of votes, shows Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen is on 9.5pc; Karin Dubsky (Green) on 5.8pc; Jim Codd (Aontú) 5.2pc; Cinnamon Blackmore (Solidarity-PBP) 1.3pc; Melissa O’Neill (Irish Freedom Party) 1.2pc; Charlie Keddy (Independent) 1pc

The official turnout in Wexford was 35.1pc.

Elsewhere, Green Party by-election candidate Joe O’Brien is in the cinema with his children while the count is underway in Swords, north county Dublin.

Mr O'Brien topped the poll with 5744 votes.

The latest tally for Fingal shows 80pc of boxes are counted and the Green Party's Joe O'Brien is well ahead with 22.6 pc of the vote compared to 18.3pc for Fianna Fail's Lorraine Clifford-Lee.

Labour's Duncan Smith is at 15.5pc, James Reilly is at 14.9pc, Sinn Fein's Ann Graves is 5.1pc, Social Democrats' Tracey Carey is 4.4pc, Independents 4Change candidate Dean Mulligan is at 9.6pc, Independent Gemma O'Doherty is at 4pc.

Green Party Councillor for Dublin West, Roderic O’Gorman told Independent.ie: "Joe’s in the cinema, he has not spent enough time with his children in six weeks, so he decided to take them out today.

"He will be here later. I’m delighted with the early indications in the tallies so far but it’s early days.

"He’s worked very hard on this campaign and consistently. This is a really big deal for the Green Party as we’ve never won a by-election.

"If things go our way today, this will put us in great stead next time round when I’ll be running along with other candidates.

"People are increasingly concerned about environmental issues on the door. They’re concerned about bus services, traffic, public transport in general and infrastructure.

"A large number of houses have been built and that’s been very necessary but not enough infrastructure has been built around them.

"People are also talking about biodiversity and the global issues too. Our solutions are more investment in public transport and moves towards getting people out of their cars."

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail Fail are on course to successfully retain their seat in Cork North Central with 28.2pc of the vote according to the final tally.

With all 141 boxes in the sprawling Cork constituency now tallied at the Nemo Rangers GAA complex, Councillor Padraig O'Sullivan is set to clinch 28.19pc of the vote.

A first count is expected before 2pm amid a very low turnout of around 33pc.

Councillor O'Sullivan, a secondary school teacher, is set to retain the seat vacated by Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher on transfers by a relatively comfortable margin.

Speaking at the Nemo Rangers GAA complex, Mr Kelleher said it had been a very strong performance by Fianna Fáil across all four by-elections.

"I think it bodes very, very well for the party going into a general election next year," he said.

Councillor O'Sullivan's nearest rivals, Senator Colm Burke of Fine Gael is on 21.1pc and Councillor Thomas Gould of Sinn Fein is on 19.5pc.

It was a reasonable election for Labour who scored 9.7pc with Councillor John Maher according to the final tally.

However, the party remains well down on the previous levels of support enjoyed in former Minister Kathleen Lynch's old stomping ground.

The Green Party's Councillor Oliver Moran scored 7.25pc.

The remaining seven candidates were all on less than 5pc.

Internal party polls had indicated a three-way fight in the Cork North Central by-election with Fianna Fáil now strongly tipped for victory.

Fianna Fáil - who have never failed to hold a Dáil berth in Jack Lynch's old stomping ground - are increasingly confident that Councillor Pádraig O'Sullivan will hold the seat.

Councillor O'Sullivan fought off two Cork City Council challengers to clinch his place on the Fianna Fáil by-election ticket.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin warned that the party's strong performance across four by-elections will not change the trajectory for the next general election.

Mr Martin, speaking at the Cork North Central by-election count, said he still believed the natural time for winding down the current Dail was in late April.

His party are on course to win at least two of the four by-elections - with Fine Gael facing defeat in all four.

Mr Martin underlined the historic importance of Fianna Fail's performance by pointing out the party had only won one by-election out of 18 since 1996.

"This doesn't change the trajectory of when an election will happen," he told Independent.ie

"I am still looking at the springtime. I think Brexit (needs to be sorted). We are still at tally time here. There has been no result so let's not run ahead of ourselves, OK?"

"In Britain, we are not even there yet in terms of a British general election."

"At the moment, if Boris heads for victory, as it looks like, I think the deal that is on the table will come through on January 31."

"We will have honoured our commitments then in terms of putting the needs of the Irish people and the national interest first in terms of not having political instability around the Brexit issue."

"We are then in a situation or period where we can wind down the Dail."

"I think April 12 is a natural cut-off point for the parliamentary session."

"I think that is where we are heading - there is not much in it in terms of disagreeing over the weeks."

"There is St Patrick's Day where the Government will have work to do and I am mindful of that."

"I equally have to say that we took a lot of heat on the doorsteps in terms of the fact that there is an anger towards Fine Gael out there."

"Because of the housing and health issues - if I was to come away with any message from the electorate it would be that housing and health (are huge issues for voters). There is a real anger that there is no delivery on the ground. People are fed up of the announcements, the PR and the spin."

"They have seen through it."

Mr Martin said voters were appalled by a number of controversies involving Fine Gael ranging from the comments by Kate O'Connell TD about waiting lists in acute hospitals through to the imminent resignation of Cork North Central TD Dara Murphy to take up a job with the EU.

The Fianna Fáil leader said that Mr Murphy has not effectively been working as a Cork North Central TD for two years - and demanded that he make an immediate statement clarifying his work since 2017.

"The Government and Fine Gael are detached from ordinary people. People have been scathing on the doorsteps about what Fine Gael has been doing."

"There is no question that there is real anger out there."

"People are angry about housing and health. Housing, in particular, is hurting people. They are angry that young children have no prospect of buying a house, have no prospect of gettin a social house - that (anger) is very strong out there."

"There is strong disillusionment with politics and with the Government in particular."

"Fine Gael are very detached, it seems to me - the comment from Kate O'Connell TD (about health), people were saying to me on the doorsteps, where was this person for the last few years in terms of waiting lists and emergency departments?"

"There is a detachment and a disconnect between Fine Gael and people on the ground."

Mr Martin said he was particularly astonished at the timing of Dara Murphy's resignation statement - querying why it had not been flagged earlier so that a double by-election could be held in Cork North Central.

"Yes, I certainly think there are questions that need to be answered and issues clarified," he said.

Voter turnout was exceptionally low at an estimated 33pc.

That is almost 30pc below the turnout for the 2016 General Election.

Voter apathy in the Cork North Central by-election was underlined by the fact one ballot box was completely empty when opened.

With 85,000 people eligible to vote in the sprawling Cork constituency, turnout is estimated at only around 33pc - some 30pc below the level of the 2016 General Election.

It ranks as an historic low for a Cork by-election.

Count staff were astounded to find one ballot box completely empty when opened.

The ballot box for Spiorad Naomh had 21 eligible voters - but did not have a single ballot cast despite polls being opened from 7am to 10pm on Friday.

The area previously had been in Cork South Central but had been transferred to Cork North Central with other parts of Bishopstown.

Three years ago, Fianna Fáil polled 14,286 first preference votes in Cork North Central - a whopping 6,000 votes more than their nearest challenger (Mick Barry TD of AAA/PBP).

Sen Burke, who served in the European Parliament from 2007-2009, was strangely overlooked for the party ticket at the 2016 general election, first losing out at the party selection convention to now-retiring Dara Murphy TD and then seeing newcomer Julie O'Leary added to the ticket.

Ironically, Sen Burke lost out in the November 1994 by-election alongside Billy Kelleher whose election to Brussels triggered the current by-election.

The Cork North Central candidates are: Colm Burke Fine Gael, Pádraig O'Sullivan Fianna Fáil, Martin Condon Independent, James Coughlan Workers' Party, Thomas Gould Sinn Féin, Sinéad Halpin Social Democrats, Charlie Keddy Independent, Thomas Kiely Independent, John Maher Labour Party, Oliver Moran Green Party, Fiona Ryan Solidarity/People-Before-Profit and Finian Toomey Aontú.

In the Dublin Mid-West constituency count this morning Sinn Fein's Mark Ward was well ahead of the field.

With all 111 boxes of votes opened, tally teams estimated he had received 23.9pc of the votes, well ahead of favourite Emer Higgins of Fine Gael who received 18.7pc of the vote.

Well known Independent Paul Gogarty, a former Green Party TD for the area, was in third place at 12.7pc in the tally estimates. Fianna Fail's Shane Moynihan was in fourth with 11.8pc.

While Ward was in a very strong position as sorting of votes continued, pundits were saying that Higgins had got a respectable vote and was seen to be getting transfers from Fianna Fáil on the voting papers.

The final fight looked like being between Ward and Higgins.

Independent Councillor Francis Timmons was in fifth place in the tallies with 6.9pc, followed by Labour's Joanne Tuffy on 6.7pc and Green Party Cllr Peter Kavanagh with 6.4pc.

Other candidates were Kellie Sweeney, Solidarity -People Before Profit on 4.9pc, Anne-Marie McNally of Social Democrats on 4.1pc, David Gardiner of the Workers Party on 1.6pc, Independent Charlie Keddy on 0.5pc and Independents for Change Ruth Nolan 0.3pc.

