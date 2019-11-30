By-elections 2019: Counting of votes underway after exceptionally low turnout

Embattled Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy, who has had a controversial campaign, appears to have polled strongly and is likely to run the favourite for the Wexford seat, Fianna Fáil councillor Malcom Byrne, closely.

Fine Gael figures in the Wexford count centre believe Ms Murphy has to be ahead by at least 2,500 votes on the first count to stand a chance of taking the seat. However, Fianna Fáil figures are confident Mr Byrne will ultimately be victorious.

He is likely to benefit from significant transfers from Labour’s George Lawlor who will more than likely poll in third place with a strong performance in Wexford Town.

A clearer picture of the outcome from St Joseph’s Community Centre is not likely until this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Labour has privately conceded that its councillor Duncan Smith will not take a seat in Dublin Fingal, which represented its best chance of a Dáil seat. Green Party councillor Joe O’Brien is set to romp home, with Fine Gael senator James Reilly and Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford Lee not in contention.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail Fail are on course to successfully retain their seat in Cork North Central with 28.2pc of the vote according to the final tally.

With all 141 boxes in the sprawling Cork constituency now tallied at the Nemo Rangers GAA complex, Councillor Padraig O'Sullivan is set to clinch 28.19pc of the vote.

A first count is expected before 2pm amid a very low turnout of around 33pc.

Councillor O'Sullivan, a secondary school teacher, is set to retain the seat vacated by Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher on transfers by a relatively comfortable margin.

Speaking at the Nemo Rangers GAA complex, Mr Kelleher said it had been a very strong performance by Fianna Fáil across all four by-elections.

"I think it bodes very, very well for the party going into a general election next year," he said.

Councillor O'Sullivan's nearest rivals, Senator Colm Burke of Fine Gael is on 21.1pc and Councillor Thomas Gould of Sinn Fein is on 19.5pc.

It was a reasonable election for Labour who scored 9.7pc with Councillor John Maher according to the final tally.

However, the party remains well down on the previous levels of support enjoyed in former Minister Kathleen Lynch's old stomping ground.

The Green Party's Councillor Oliver Moran scored 7.25pc.

The remaining seven candidates were all on less than 5pc.

Internal party polls had indicated a three-way fight in the Cork North Central by-election with Fianna Fáil now strongly tipped for victory.

Fianna Fáil - who have never failed to hold a Dáil berth in Jack Lynch's old stomping ground - are increasingly confident that Councillor Pádraig O'Sullivan will hold the seat.

Councillor O'Sullivan fought off two Cork City Council challengers to clinch his place on the Fianna Fáil by-election ticket.

Voter turnout was exceptionally low at an estimated 33pc.

That is almost 30pc below the turnout for the 2016 General Election.

There have been warnings from some that voter apathy has been palpable throughout the by-election campaign.

"People know there is likely going to be a general election within six months so they are not getting that excited about the by-election," one veteran Labour official said.

Fianna Fáil are battling Sen Colm Burke of Fine Gael, who lost a by-election in Cork North Central in 1994, and Councillor Thomas Gould of Sinn Féin who delivered a strong performance in the 2016 General Election.

One senior Fianna Fáil source said their internal polls had been very encouraging - and fears over how their county-based candidate, a former independent, would gain traction in the sprawling urban parts of the constituency have proved groundless.

"We expected a strong challenge from Fine Gael and Sinn Féin but we are quietly confident that things will go our way," a party source said.

"This is also the first election since 2011 that we haven't experienced widespread voter anger on the doorsteps towards politicians."

Three years ago, Fianna Fáil polled 14,286 first preference votes in Cork North Central - a whopping 6,000 votes more than their nearest challenger (Mick Barry TD of AAA/PBP).

Sen Burke, who served in the European Parliament from 2007-2009, was strangely overlooked for the party ticket at the 2016 general election, first losing out at the party selection convention to now-retiring Dara Murphy TD and then seeing newcomer Julie O'Leary added to the ticket.

Ironically, Sen Burke lost out in the November 1994 by-election alongside Billy Kelleher whose election to Brussels triggered the current by-election.

The Cork North Central candidates are: Colm Burke Fine Gael, Pádraig O'Sullivan Fianna Fáil, Martin Condon Independent, James Coughlan Workers' Party, Thomas Gould Sinn Féin, Sinéad Halpin Social Democrats, Charlie Keddy Independent, Thomas Kiely Independent, John Maher Labour Party, Oliver Moran Green Party, Fiona Ryan Solidarity/People-Before-Profit and Finian Toomey Aontú.

In the Dublin Mid-West constituency count this morning Sinn Fein's Mark Ward was well ahead of the field.

With all 111 boxes of votes opened, tally teams estimated he had received 23.9pc of the votes, well ahead of favourite Emer Higgins of Fine Gael who received 18.7pc of the vote.

Well known Independent Paul Gogarty, a former Green Party TD for the area, was in third place at 12.7pc in the tally estimates. Fianna Fail's Shane Moynihan was in fourth with 11.8pc.

While Ward was in a very strong position as sorting of votes continued, pundits were saying that Higgins had got a respectable vote and was seen to be getting transfers from Fianna Fáil on the voting papers.

The final fight looked like being between Ward and Higgins.

Independent Councillor Francis Timmons was in fifth place in the tallies with 6.9pc, followed by Labour's Joanne Tuffy on 6.7pc and Green Party Cllr Peter Kavanagh with 6.4pc.

Other candidates were Kellie Sweeney, Solidarity -People Before Profit on 4.9pc, Anne-Marie McNally of Social Democrats on 4.1pc, David Gardiner of the Workers Party on 1.6pc, Independent Charlie Keddy on 0.5pc and Independents for Change Ruth Nolan 0.3pc.

Online Editors