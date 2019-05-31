Local election candidates are facing fines this weekend as posters which disappeared during campaigning have been re-appearing on poles hours before the removal deadline.

Local election candidates are facing fines this weekend as posters which disappeared during campaigning have been re-appearing on poles hours before the removal deadline.

'Ask them to cop on' – election candidates facing fines as missing posters re-appear hours before removal deadline

Dublin City Council Fianna Fáil candidate Eoin Neylon explained that one third of his posters went missing in the lead up to the vote.

He took the remainder of his posters down over the last couple of days, but noticed that some of the missing posters began mysteriously cropping up on poles on Thursday night.

The deadline for removal of all election posters is midnight on Friday - after that, the candidates whose posters are still up could be fined €150 per poster.

He explained that removing posters with the intention of putting them back up so close to the deadline is malicious move which could cause serious financial loss for candidates.

“These are targeted attacks with a view of inflicting financial damage on individuals,” Mr Neylon told Independent.ie.

One of his posters re-appeared upside down yesterday.

tweet

“It’s cowardly, childish behaviour,” he said.

Mr Neylon explained that most local election candidates are community activists and do not run in council elections “for the money”.

“People who run for local government are just people who care about the community. At €17,000 a year, they don’t do it for the money,” he said.

“People don’t seem to understand that it was the individuals that had to pay for [posters], not parties - they now face a €150 fine per poster, not to the party but to the individual.”

Mr Neylon explained that he lost a third of his posters during his campaign.

“It’s a manifestation of the vile abuse that councillors receive on social media,” he said.

“I would call on anyone who does it to stop and think - and if anyone knows anybody else doing it, ask them to cop on,” he added.

Re-elected Dublin City councillor Noeleen Reilly took to social media on Thursday, asking for the public to keep an eye out for any of her posters that may have resurfaced.

Like Mr Neylon, she lost dozens of posters in the lead up to the vote but, since Thursday night, 10 of her posters have re-appeared back on poles.

“I was surprised as I was expecting them to go up over the weekend, the deadline is midnight tonight so I still have some time to take them down,” she said.

“One resident got in touch with me and said she saw three men putting one of my posters back up.

“I had senior citizens taking down posters with me yesterday and people have now been putting them back up,” she added.

Ms Reilly also agreed that she was being targeted and said that she had an idea of who was behind it, but declined to specify.

“I requested CCTV from Dublin City Council as some people put posters back up in areas that have CCTV surveillance.

“I won’t be leaving it at that, it’s very pathetic and immature,” she said.

However, Councillor Reilly added that as she’s been re-elected, she’s not letting this phase her.

“I’m over the moon,” she said.

“I will say that people had their say during the elections and the democratic process was well in operation last week and we need to let that take its course,” she concluded.

Online Editors