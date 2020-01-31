Leo Varadkar has hit back at claims by Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin that he organised an election to coincide with Brexit - insisting this was Ireland's best window to ensure a new Government was in place for Brexit trade talks.

'We know that's not true' - Varadkar hits back at Martin's claim election date was set to coincide with Brexit

The Taoiseach, speaking at a Fine Gael election rally in Cork attended by all 10 party election candidates across all five Cork constituencies, rejected Mr Martin's criticisms of the election timing as an "odd claim" by the Fianna Fáil leader.

He also vowed that Fine Gael would fight back in the polls and emerge as the largest party in the next Dail - as Tanaiste Simon Coveney insisted it was the most volatile election he had ever witnessed with around 30pc of voters still undecided.

Mr Varadkar, in a clear dig at Mr Martin, hailed Mr Coveney - who contests Mr Martin's own Cork South Central constituency - as "the best politician Cork has produced in a generation."

The campaign rally also witnessed a lone protestor enter the room in a Cork hotel and shout "traitor" at Mr Coveney as he was speaking.

The protestor immediately left the room as the 350 plus delegates angrily shouted at him to 'get out.'

Mr Varadkar defended the timing of the February 8 general election as in Ireland's best interests.

"The leader of Fianna Fáil suggested today - he has come out with some interesting things every day - one of the odder suggestions was that I had cleverly and cunningly timed the election to coincide with Brexit," the Taoiseach said.

"It was all my idea, after all it wasn't Nigel Farage or anybody like that" Mr Varadkar said to laughter from the crowd.

"Of course, we know that is not true - the person who decided the longevity of this Dail and this Government, that it would be linked to Brexit and would be linked to events in another country, was Micheal Martin himself."

"The reason why the election is happening now in the winter, at the end of February, is not because it is the best time for any political party, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael or anyone else, it is because it is the best time for the country."

"We do have a Withdrawal Agreement, tonight the UK will leave the EU and will do so in an orderly fashion."

"We have the institutions in Northern Ireland working again - so this is the moment."

"The window of opportunity to elect a new Government so we can have them in place for the crucial European Council meeting at the end of March when we sign off on the negotiating guidelines for the new trade agreement with the U.K."

"We need to ensure we have that Government in place to negotiate that new agreement with the UK that is so crucial for our economy and we don't end up having a caretaker Government or an election during the summer or the autumn during that crucial period."

"This is the right time for the country to make this decision."

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin during a seven-way leaders’ General Election debate at the Virgin Media Studios in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Speaking earlier today, Mr Martin said: "It's very clear now that it was all choreographed and he thought he would get re-elected on the wave of Brexit day."

He added that Fine Gael "have been desperate since the beginning of the campaign to put Brexit centre stage... And it hasn't worked."

"They're giving it one last effort today, tomorrow, about Brexit again," Mr Martin said, a reference to a speech by Mr Varadkar and an early visit by Tánaiste Simon Coveney and other ministers to Dublin Port.

"The fact is the health crisis, the housing issue, are very dominant in people's minds," Mr Martin added.

During the rally, Mr Varadkar said that the Brexit challenge facing Ireland was not over.

He said that if Brexit was a football match, it was only half time - and he warned against the dangers of changing key team personnel when they are performing so well for Ireland.

"I also want to pay a special tribute to Simon Coveney for the leadership he has shown for our country when it came to Brexit, the patience and persistence required to help us restore power sharing in Northern Ireland," Mr Varadkar said.

"He has been a loyal colleague, a good friend and a trusted advisor and easily the best politician Cork has produced in a generation – he is somebody, I know has a lot more to offer to this city, this county, this province and this country."

The Taoiseach insisted the election was far from decided - and stressed that Fine Gael was now rising in support.

"As Simon said, we are entering this election a few points behind, we are the underdogs but I do believe we are catching up – this election is winnable and it’s all to play for," he said.

"We know so often that Fine Gael is the party that the country turns to after other parties have destroyed the country.

"It happened in 1977, it happened in 1997 - every time FIanna Fail goes into government, the country enters a boom-and-bust cycle - it all ends in tears, emigration and job losses."

"Twice in my lifetime, Fianna Fáil has brought this country to the brink of bankruptcy - I for one am not going to allow that happen to my country again."

