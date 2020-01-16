Varadkar is accused of 'politicising' man's injuries

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was last night accused of "pathetically politicising" the life-changing injuries sustained by a homeless man when authorities removed his tent from a Dublin canal bank.

Multiple investigations are under way after the man in his 30s suffered serious injuries when the tent he was sleeping in was removed by an industrial vehicle during a clean-up operation along the Grand Canal.

His initial response to the tragic incident sparked the first major controversy of the election campaign.

Mr Varadkar said the man had been offered accommodation in the past and would be again. But his call for Dublin's Lord Mayor and Fianna Fáil General Election candidate Paul McAuliffe to make a statement on the matter prompted a furious reaction from the Opposition.

