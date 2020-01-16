Varadkar is accused of 'politicising' man's injuries
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was last night accused of "pathetically politicising" the life-changing injuries sustained by a homeless man when authorities removed his tent from a Dublin canal bank.
Multiple investigations are under way after the man in his 30s suffered serious injuries when the tent he was sleeping in was removed by an industrial vehicle during a clean-up operation along the Grand Canal.
His initial response to the tragic incident sparked the first major controversy of the election campaign.
Mr Varadkar said the man had been offered accommodation in the past and would be again. But his call for Dublin's Lord Mayor and Fianna Fáil General Election candidate Paul McAuliffe to make a statement on the matter prompted a furious reaction from the Opposition.
Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien said he was "taken aback and pretty disgusted" by the remarks.
"The Taoiseach has stooped to a new low by trying to use this tragic event to have a pop at Paul McAuliffe," he said. "It's pathetic and beneath the office he holds. He has totally politicised it. He has used this tragedy as an opportunity to have a go at others. This is what they do in Fine Gael. It's a ridiculous, outrageous politicisation and they should be ashamed of themselves."
Mr Varadkar, who was speaking at the launch of Fine Gael's campaign at a forklift factory in Co Monaghan, insisted he was not apportioning blame by saying Mr McAuliffe was "politically responsible" on the city council.
Last night, the Taoiseach also rejected Mr McAuliffe's claim that his "first thought was to play a political game", insisting his initial response was to "express concern and sympathy" and that Fianna Fáil had, in fact, politicised the issue.
"I've never sought to make it [homelessness] a party political issue and I think if anything we've been on the receiving end of that rather the perpetrators of it," he said.
Housing Minister and local TD Eoghan Murphy was also forced to respond yesterday after one of his volunteers put a campaign poster beside the scene of the incident on Tuesday afternoon. "The person who put it up feels really bad and didn't know what had happened. As soon as I realised I sent someone over to take it down," Mr Murphy told the Irish Independent last night.
"I was very upset by it. I was upset for the other people involved in this accident too."
Mr Murphy said no one was politicising the matter and it was not Government policy to remove tents and homeless people from the canal.
Irish Independent
