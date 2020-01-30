Varadkar has shown 'real spine' in crisis situations compared to Micheál Martin - Simon Coveney

TÁNAISTE Simon Coveney launched another scathing attack on Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin by highlighting the "spine" Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has displayed in crisis situations compared to his fellow Cork TD.

Mr Coveney refused to apologise for previous criticisms he directed at Mr Martin amid claims by Fianna Fáil that senior Fine Gael officials were "now trying to play the man rather than the ball."

Mr Martin's constituency running mate, Michael McGrath TD, warned that increasingly strident Fine Gael attacks on senior Fianna Fáil

officials was clearly motivated by opinion polls which indicated falling support for the Government party and a surge in backing for

the Opposition.

However, the Tánaiste warned while canvassing in Waterford that Ireland now faces tough Brexit challenges ahead with the impending Brussels-London talks over a trade deal.

He stressed that the country needs a tough, shrewd leader.

"No, I have made a statement that I think is stating the obvious, quite frankly," he said.

"We have two potential Taoisigh in this election campaign, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar.

"I have worked very closely with Leo Varadkar through the Brexit process. I think he has proven himself to be calm, intelligent and tough when he needed to be.

"He has shown real spine in resisting extraordinary pressure at different times to compromise - I am comparing two people, it is one or the other."

Mr Coveney rejected suggestions he was unfairly trying to target Mr Martin.

"What I am saying is that I know the person I want to lead this country through the next phase of Brexit because I know how tough it is going to be," he said.

"Leo Varadkar is proven in that environment and that is why I have asked people to look at the two options.

"When you do, if you want a steady hand that can deliver the outcomes that Ireland needs, that can protect us - then I believe that Leo Varadkar is the person to do that."

"I make no bones about that," he warned.

