Varadkar accused of taking 'nasty' approach to politics as election enters final days

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has been accused of taking a "personalised, nasty approach" to politics as the election enters its final days.

Fianna Fáil TD Michael McGrath made the remarks as he responded to Mr Varadkar's claim that some in his party are "backwoodsmen" who oppose "social progress".

Mr Varadkar expanded on his comments today saying that he was referring to 21 Fianna Fáil TDs that opposed the holding of a referendum to Repeal the Eighth Amendment on abortion.

He also claimed on RTÉ Radio that Fianna Fáil will be less enthusiastic about progressing gender equality.

Mr McGrath said the "backwoodsmen" comment is "more of the same" from Mr Varadkar and Fine Gael adding: "They go low, we go high. We're focused on the issues that really matter to people.

His party colleague Stephen Donnelly insisted Mr Varadkar's comments on his party's enthusiasm about gender equality is "nonsense".

He claimed the attacks were a sign of "panic" in Fine Gael.

Mr McGrath was against repealing the Eighth but did not seek to block the referendum in the Dáil.

Asked about his Fianna Fáil colleagues who did he said: "We have had the referendum.

"The Irish people have had their say following by in large what was a really respectful and mature debate confronting an incredibly difficult issue for many people in the country.

"And there was a decisive result, the result has now been implemented through legislation and at is the way that it should be."

He said he didn't accept Mr Varadkar's criticism on the issue.

Mr McGrath said: "We demonstrated the maturity as a political party as far back as 2013 in allowing individual members of our party a freedom of conscience vote.

"I think that was the right and proper approach on an issue like that."

He pointed out the Fine Gael lost TDs because of the "rigid approach" that party took on abortion.

With Sinn Féin rising in the polls and both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael being pressed on the prospect of a deal with Mary Lou McDonald's party, Mr McGrath said too much time has been spent debating those polls and "coalitionology".

"This week we are going to try and drag the election back to where we believe it should be, a discussion about who has the realistic and deliverable policies to deliver a change in approach and a new direction for our country."

"Our hope is debate will move beyond the relentless negativity of Fine Gael's 'Project Fear' and the fantasy policies of Sinn Féin," he said.