Tipperary voters won’t go to polls on Saturday as general election candidate dies suddenly

VOTERS in Tipperary are unlikely to be able to go to the polls on Saturday after a candidate passed away suddenly.

Marese Skehan from Thurles is understood to have been found dead at her home earlier today.

She was campaigning to be an Independent voice for the five-seat constituency.

Her passing has thrown the arrangements for the general election in the county into doubt.

Sources told Independent.ie the vote is expected to deferred by at least a number of days as nominations will have to be reopened.

Postal votes already cast will have to be discounted, and a new ballot paper distributed.

“Tipperary won’t go to the polls on Saturday,” an informed source said.

A delay to voting could hold up the overall outcome of election which polls suggest are on a knife-edge.

The constituency is a considered to be a bell-weather one where Fine Gael is desperately trying to regain a seat.

The sitting TDs are Michael Lowry (Ind), Mattie McGrath (Ind), Jackie Cahill (FF), Alan Kelly (Labour) and Seamus Healy (Ind).

Under legislation if the vote is postponed, the ballot must be reopened for nominations.

Nine days must be left for parties and independent candidates to submit their papers, meaning new names could be added to the list.

Returning officer for Tipperary James Seymour is currently in contact with the Department of Environment.

A spokesman for the Department of Housing has said they won't be in a position to confirm the date for the election for Tipperary this evening.

Independent TD Michael Lowry is among those who have paid tribute to Ms Skehan this evening.

“I have known Marese for many years. She cared passionately about the plight of the underprivileged and disadvantaged and was always a great source of support and assistance to those in need.

“She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her,” he said.

No arrangements have been announced for Ms Skehan's funeral as of yet.