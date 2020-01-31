The two Robbies: Meet the candidates with same name - and from the same tiny village
Two candidates with the exact same name and from the same tiny village are running in the General Election.
Former Limerick under-age hurler Rob O'Donnell (28), from Pallasgreen, is seeking election as an Independent candidate in Limerick.
And 23-year-old Robert O'Donnell is flying the Green Party flag just over the border in Tipperary.
Remarkably they both grew up in the same East Limerick village, which has a population of under 5,000 people.
And to the best of their knowledge, neither is related to the other, although Independent Rob said there "might be blood relations somewhere".
Both O'Donnell election hopefuls have made local and national headlines in recent weeks.
The Green Party's Rob made use of mobile dating application Tinder in the hope of securing votes, with tongue-in-cheek references to his election chances.
His bio included the line 'Hotter than the Planet but not for long', as well as a fake five-star review from David Attenborough.
Meanwhile, Independent Rob, currently a student, played the majority of a match for his club side Pallasgreen barefoot. More incredibly still, he scored 1-11.
He declared his candidacy only hours before the close of nominations last week, having received encouragement to run from former Fianna Fáil TD Eddie Wade.
The Pallasgreen full-forward said he would bring many qualities to Dáil Éireann.
"I'm kind, compassionate and empathic, but I'm also shrewd."
