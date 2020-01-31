Two candidates with the exact same name and from the same tiny village are running in the General Election.

Two candidates with the exact same name and from the same tiny village are running in the General Election.

The two Robbies: Meet the candidates with same name - and from the same tiny village

Former Limerick under-age hurler Rob O'Donnell (28), from Pallasgreen, is seeking election as an Independent candidate in Limerick.

And 23-year-old Robert O'Donnell is flying the Green Party flag just over the border in Tipperary.

Remarkably they both grew up in the same East Limerick village, which has a population of under 5,000 people.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In