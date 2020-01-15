The bitesize ballot: A rough guide to the crucial seats in Dublin and Leinster that will shape General Election 2020

DUBLIN CENTRAL: FF on track in Bertie-land

An extra seat is up for grabs with Fianna Fáil’s Mary Fitzpatrick whopping local elections putting her on track in ‘Bertie-land’, with the Green Party’s Neasa Hourigan also in contention.

Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe is solid, but won’t bring in his running mate Deirdre Duffy.

Sinn Féin leader Mary-Lou McDonald is also fine.

The doubt over Independent Maureen O’Sullivan’s intentions – as of now she’s running – meaning her seat is being targeted by Social Democrat Garry Gannon and Labour’s Joe Costello.

DUBLIN BAY NORTH: Making waves in the Bay

The group of death last time is still competitive. Apart from FG minister Richard Bruton and FF’s Sean Haughey being elected, nothing else is certain in the ‘Battle of the Bay’.

Independent Cabinet minister Finian McGrath is retiring, so Labour’s Aodhán Ó Riordáin is in prime position to take his seat.

Greens David Healy is well placed to ride the Green wave if it comes in, with the Soc Dems Cian O’Callaghan also a big challenger.

SF’s Denise Mitchell and Independent Tommy Broughan are under pressure.

DUBLIN NORTH-WEST: Rock in a hard place

Noel Rock. Picture: Collins

FG’s Noel Rock holds one of the most marginal seats in the Dáil. FF’s Paul McAuliffe is hunting him down. Despite a calamitous local elections for his party, SF’s Dessie Ellis will have enough to get across the line and Soc Dem Róisín Shortall is also safe.

DUBLIN NORTH: Filling the Daly vacuum

The gaping hole left in the county town of Swords by Independent Clare Daly’s departure to Brussels is sought after by Labour’s Duncan Smith and her Independent successor Dean Mulligan.

FF’s Darragh O’Brien is back straight away, as is the Greens Joe O’Brien. FG will take one from Alan Farrell and James Reilly. SF’s Louise O’Reilly should be alright but by no means safe, with FF’s Lorraine Clifford-Lee also in the chasing pack.

DUBLIN WEST: Joan hunted by Leo and Greens

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar desperately needs to win two seats for FG. Aside from the Taoiseach’s running mate Emer Currie, Labour’s Joan Burton also has Greens Roderic O’Gorman breathing down her neck. But Solidarity’s Ruth Coppinger is hardly feeling safe owing to SF’s Paul Donnelly. FF’s Jack Chambers seems solid.

DUBLIN MID-WEST: FG wants its seat back

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin and Mark Ward are bravely trying to hold two seats after their by-election bonanza. It looks a bridge too far but they’ll give it a go. Expect FG to take back the seat held by Frances Fitzgerald through Emer Higgins or Vicki Casserly.

Dublin Mid-West TD Eoin O Broin

FF’s John Curran is safe out, but People Before Profit’s Gino Kenny has a task on his hands to fend off Labour’s Joanna Tuffy, Independent Paul Gogarty and Green Peter Kavanagh.

DUBLIN SOUTH-WEST: Tallaght bypass for Zappone and Murphy

Independent minister Katherine Zappone seeks another loaves and fishes miracle after she scraped across the line in 2016. She and Rise’s Paul Murphy have to contend with the FF duo of Charlie O’Connor “from Tallaght” and Deirdre O’Donovan and the outside shot of Green Francis Noel Duffy.

FG’s Colm Brophy, FF’s John Lahart and SF’s Sean Crowe are safe.

DUBLIN RATHDOWN: Ross tries not to Stepaside

All eyes are on Independent minister Shane Ross, the most coveted scalp of them all.

FG’s Neale Richmond, FF’s Shay Brennan and Labour’s Lettie McCarthy are the war party circling him as he seeks refuge in Stepaside Garda Station.

FG minister Josepha Madigan and Green Catherine Martin are safe as houses in the most volatile constituency in the country.

Josepha Madigan

DUN LAOGHAIRE: Battle for Bailey’s seat

FG’s Mary Mitchell-O’Connor is safe but the party is already down retiring TD Seán Barrett and the ditched Maria Bailey. FG is desperately trying to salvage a disaster with Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill.

Green Ossian Smyth looks unstoppable and also poses a threat to the support of Solidarity’s Richard Boyd-Barrett.

FF’s Mary Hanafin has ministerial potential advantage over her running mate Cormac Devlin in a place where the voters like to elect ministers.

DUBLIN BAY SOUTH: D4 awaits the verdict

FG Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy and fellow TD Kate O’Connell were worried about a potential ‘Rumble in Ranelagh’ if Independent Michael McDowell ran. McDowell has now ruled that out and is sticking with the Seanad.

Greens leader Eamon Ryan is safe as D4 property prices. Labour’s Kevin Humphries poses a threat to FG and FF’s Jim O’Callaghan if there’s any slip ups on their part. But it should be same again.

DUBLIN SOUTH-CENTRAL: The left’s awake to Ardagh threat

The most left-leaning constituency in the country will decide if it wants to become a little bit more centrist.

FF’s Catherine Ardagh went close enough last time to make her a contender and Labour’s Rebecca Moynihan also finally has a shot.

People Before Profit Bríd Smith and Independents 4 Change Joan Collins are in the danger zone.

SF’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh is safe, FG minister Catherine Byrne clings on unless it’s a bad day. Green Patrick Costello would want a really big wave.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith

LEINSTER

LOUTH: Nash hovers over Adams’s carcass

The retirement of SF’s Gerry Adams puts his seat up for grabs. Labour Senator Ged Nash masterminded a local election hat-trick in Drogheda to make him a good bet to return. SF’s Imelda Munster and Ruairi O Murchu know only one of them is likely to win.

FG’s Fergus O’Dowd and FF’s Declan Breathnach should be grand, provided their running mates don’t pip them. Green Mark Dearey, FF’s James Byrne and FG’s John McGahon are chasing former FG TD Peter Fitzpatrick, now an Independent.

MEATH EAST: When Blue tribes go to war

Anything other than a return of the sitting trio, FG ministers Regina Doherty and Helen McEntee and FF ministerial contender Thomas Byrne, will be a massive shock. But there’ll still be some craic between the traditional Blueshirt tribe of McEntee and new Fine Gael camp of Doherty along the way.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

MEATH WEST: Tóibín tested for going alone

After leaving Sinn Féin, Peadar Tóibín puts his Aontú brand to the test. With nobody shaping up seriously to take him out, he should fend off FG’s Sarah Reilly. Meanwhile, FG minister Damien English and FF’s Shane Cassells are cruising.

LONGFORD-WESTMEATH: Longford restores the balance

Pretty simple. The four TDs last time were all from Westmeath, so a Longford candidate will take a seat this time. FG’s Michael Carrigy squares off against FF’s Joe Flaherty for the title.

FG’s Peter Burke, FF’s Robert Troy and Independent minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran then only have to worry about a surge from Labour’s Alan ‘Budda’ Mangan on the Westmeath side.

LAOIS-OFFALY: Flanagan tries to hide his Tan’s torture

His Black and Tans controversy adds to FG minister Charlie Flanagan’s woes. He’s trying to get running mate Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy across the line. FF look to have the votes to elect Barry Cowen and Sean Fleming, along with Peter Ormond, if they manage it right.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan

SF’s Brian Stanley has enough but former SF, now Independent, Carol Nolan doesn’t.

Independent John Leahy is in the hunt and Green Pippa Hackett is the dark horse to watch carefully.

KILDARE NORTH: FF duo digs in

FF’s dynamic duo of Frank O’Rourke and James Lawless were the party’s biggest success in 2016. They are dug in hard awaiting the onslaught from Labour’s Emmet Stagg and Green Vincent P Martin. FG’s Bernard Durkan and Soc Dem Catherine Murphy are again dependable.

KILDARE SOUTH: Wall builds to block FF hat-trick

FF already have a seat as Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl is automatically elected. And there’s a new seat up for grabs from a redraw due to the rising population.

So FF is eyeing up an unlikely hat-trick if Fiona O’Loughlin can bring in Suzanne Doyle.

Labour’s Mark Wall has other ideas and the family tradition to match. If she runs, Independent Fiona McLoughlin-Healy is also in the mix.

WICKLOW: Northern exposure for Donnelly and Brady

Stephen Donnelly. Picture: Tom Burke

Chalk down FG ministers Simon Harris and Andrew Doyle. Likewise FF’s Pat Casey.

Then the fun starts. FF convert Stephen Donnelly and SF’s John Brady are both in trouble in the north of the county from Green Steven Matthews and Soc Dem Jennifer Whitmore, plus FG’s Billy Timmins if it’s a really good day for the party he has rejoined.

CARLOW-KILKENNY: Clash of the Civil War ash

Whisper it softly but FF could go back to three seats here at FG’s expense.

Everything would need to go their way but FF’s John McGuinness in Kilkenny city, Bobby Aylward in the county and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor can capitalise on a swing.

Of course, Aylward also has to watch out for Murnane O’Connor taking him out if they fall short and are left with two. FG minister John Paul Phelan faces a task to manage the votes of Pat Deering and Patrick O’Neill to hold two seats steady.

SF’s Kathleen Funchion is deep in the relegation zone with Green Malcolm Noonan poised to strike.

WEXFORD: North and South swings

Verona Murphy voting in the by-election at Ramsgrange, Co Wexford. Photo: Mary Browne

The by-election 10 weeks ago left a severe imbalance with four TDs all based in the north of the county - FG ministers Paul Kehoe and Michael D’Arcy and FF’s James Browne and Malcolm Byrne.

The by-election fallout also sees Verona Murphy strongly enter the fray as an Independent, while former TD Mick Wallace is backing another Independent, Seán O’Shea.

Aontú’s Jim Codd is another alternative.

Kehoe now appears really vulnerable, while D’Arcy has a fight in Gorey with Byrne.

FF will win two, with Browne the favourite for one and a battle on then between Byrne in the north and running mates Michael Sheehan and Lisa McDonald in the south.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin sails home and probably into ministerial office.

